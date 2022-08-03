Where China plans to hold military exercises around Taiwan

A New York Times map of the planned exercise shows that in some locations it will take place within 10 miles of Taiwan’s coastline, far beyond the areas targeted by previous live-fire exercises and in areas Taiwan defines as its territorial waters. Two of the regions where the Chinese military will fire weapons, likely rockets and artillery, are inside what Taiwan calls its maritime border. A total of five zones surround the island and mark a clear escalation from previous Chinese exercises.

In its warning, the Chinese military urged all boats and aircraft to avoid the areas they identified for three days. For Taiwan and the United States military, the key question will be whether they will obey orders or test China’s determination to test by sending boats and aircraft into these areas.

The confrontation is reminiscent of the 1995 and 1996 incident, called the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis. Then,

China fired live ammunition and rockets into the waters around Taiwan to express its dissatisfaction with then-Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui’s trip to the United States. The United States then sent two aircraft carrier groups to the area, and one passed through the Taiwan Strait.