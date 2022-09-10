New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

While Prince Charles Charles III became king soon after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, he still has a few steps to take before he can be officially crowned.

She was crowned by Queen Elizabeth A year after she actually became emperor. Her father died in February 1952 and, due to the country’s old common law rule that the United Kingdom cannot be without a monarch, she immediately became Queen.

However, her coronation did not take place until June 1953. While one might assume that King Charles III will not be crowned for another few months, official steps have already been taken to formalize his role.

One of those stages is the admissions panel and the main announcement, which will take place on Saturday.

King Charles III delivers the first address since the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s to come.

What is Accession Council?

Admission Council meeting Privy CounsellorsGreat Officers of State, Lord Mayor of London, High Commissioners of the Realm and Senior Civil Servants and only after the death of the Emperor.

The purpose of the meeting was to officially announce that the heir to the throne was going to be the next monarch of the country. It is generally divided into two parts.

The conference will be held at St James’s Palace in London and will be televised for the first time in its history this year. It will be held on Saturday at 10 am London time.

Part 1

The accession meeting is held without the first half A new king or queen attended This is where the Inaugural Proclamation, or Principal Proclamation, is read, declaring the new monarch as sovereign.

“We, therefore, the Lords Spiritual and Temporal of this Realm, with the Privy Council of this late Majesty, with the representatives of the other members of the Commonwealth, with other principal dignitaries of quality, are here assisting, together with the Lord Mayor, Aldermen and Citizens of London, now Do hereby publish and proclaim with one voice and consent of tongue and heart that the high and mighty Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, by the death of our late sovereign of happy memory, shall be Queen Elizabeth II.”

This announcement is traditionally the first time we know what the new sovereign will be called. However, Clarence House has already revealed that Charles will be referred to as King Charles III.

After the proclamation is read, it is signed by the Prime Minister, the Lord Chancellor, the Lord Privy Seal, the Earl Marshal, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, and any members of the royal family who are part of the Privy Council. In this case, Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla will also be included. Each signatory is a member of the “Platform Party”.

Part 2

After the opening statement is read and signed, part one of the meeting ends and part two begins almost immediately. The new emperor Attendance at the second part of the Council, which serves as his or her first Privy Council meeting as sovereign, and is attended only by Privy Councillors.

Just as the Queen read a proclamation on the death of her father, King Charles III will also give a proclamation on the death of his mother during this part of the meeting. His speech was followed by the reading of the Scottish oath, recited by every monarch since 1714.

This oath was an acknowledgment of the nation’s separation of church and state.

After taking the oath, the emperor signs two separate documents confirming the recitation of the oath. Each advisor signs a statement and leaves. The proclamation is then taken to the balcony above Friary Court at St James’s Palace, where it is read by the Garter King of Arms, accompanied by the Earl Marshal, officers and sergeants.

While the Proclamation introducing King Charles Read to the public, in London, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales all flags are flown at full staff immediately after the reading, returning to half staff as a mark of respect and mourning for the Queen.