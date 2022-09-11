‘When we stand together:’ Joe Biden, other leaders pay tribute on 21st anniversary of 9/11

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and other political leaders paid tribute to the dead on 9/11 on Sunday, marking the 21st anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack in the nation’s history.

After the wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon, Biden said that 9/11 changed the United States in countless ways, but did not damage the character of the American people.

“There is nothing this nation can do when we stand together,” Biden said as a steady rain fell outside the nation’s military headquarters.

While not specifically referring to the country’s current political divisions, Biden also noted that the reactions to 9/11 fostered a “genuine sense of national unity.” At the end of his remarks, Biden said the nation should use the anniversary to renew its commitment to democracy, saying “together we will protect our democracy.”

“It’s not enough to stand up for democracy once a year or every now and then,” Biden said at another point. “It’s something we have to do every day.”

Biden did not discuss the problems created by the 9/11-related wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, but emphasized the military operation that killed the masterminds of the 9/11 attacks, including Osama bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Earlier in the morning, a Marine holding an umbrella over his head, Biden walked between two rows of service members during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon, one of the buildings targeted by the 9/11 hijackers.

Officials from the Biden administration and Congress led nationwide cheers to honor the sad day.

Vice President Kamala Harris attended the annual memorial service at the site of the former World Trade Center, the two towers of which were brought down by hijacked planes in the early morning hours of September 11, 2001.

First lady Jill Biden attended the event at a memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where another hijacked plane — speeding toward Washington, DC — crashed amid a fight between passengers and their captors.

All this was low-key commemoration last year compared to the 20th anniversary of the attacks that led to the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq and the global “war on terror”; major changes in foreign policy, particularly in the Middle East; and increased security at airports and public buildings around the world.

Government officials, everyday citizens, members of the military and law enforcement, and 9/11 survivors participated in silence, ringing bells, volunteer work, and reading the names of the victims.

The anniversary of 9/11 is also marked by a national day of service and remembrance.

Officials from both parties sent a flurry of statements.

U.S. Senate Republican leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the 9/11 terrorists “changed the course of our history forever. But the American values ​​they tried to destroy. The American spirit they tried to break. Only strengthened. Today, let’s once again Never.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland said federal law enforcement remains vigilant more than two decades after 9/11.

“As we remember, we also rededicate ourselves to protecting the American people,” Garland said, “and to do so in a manner consistent with our values ​​and the rule of law.”