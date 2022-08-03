When was the term “forward” first used to describe an attacker?

“In the 1960s, when I grew up as a football fan, I don’t remember meeting the term “forward”. Can anyone identify when and where this description of the scorer was first used? Simon Warner asks.

This is a good time to ask as Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunes will join the Premier League this summer. Let’s start with the relevant part of the definition in the Collins Online Dictionary.

An attacking player, especially one who usually positions himself close to the opponent’s goal in the hope of scoring a goal.

This stance has been around since the dawn of football, but it seems – both anecdotally and in newspaper archives – that it didn’t become commonplace until the 1970s.

“The term forward was definitely in use by 1972,” writes David Warriston. “Jimmy Bone, who played for many clubs including Norwich and Sheffield United, was at the time running his own business at Partick Thistle while also working as a miner at his local mine. A news article during the 1972 miners’ strike referred to him as “The Striking Striker”.

Sam Gee has another example from the same period involving a man who was the incarnation of an attacker. “In my tattered copy of Matt Busby’s memoir Football at the Top, published in 1973, he writes about Denis Lowe and his hesitation before signing a contract: -it expression)…” There are quotation marks around “striker” in the text. The use of “with him” also suggests that this was a relatively new usage.”

Sam, Gus Cooper, and Justin Hopkins remembered another type of Striker: the slightly tacky Subbuteo alternative. This is a tribute to Stryker suggests that the first set was released in the early 1970s, although Justin Hopkins thinks he played it. in 1970.

Table football, Striker. Photograph: Mark Tielemans/Alami

In any case, this is due to the feeling that the term was popularized during that decade. Popularized but not invented. The first relevant reference we can find anywhere is in the Times England 2-3 Sweden October 1959 report, which includes the observation that Bobby Charlton “is the striker’s real strength in the forward zones”.

Much of the early use of the word “forward” is ambiguous – it can be read as a reference to a scorer or striker who put the shoelaces through the ball; which literally blew him away. A couple of weeks after the Sweden game, Charlton was described in The Times as “attacking and scoring offensive goals”.

The first example in the Guardian archive comes from Eric Todd’s account of the Leyton Orient v Leeds match in November 1961. “There were simply no heads. Leyton’s superb defense was as much responsible for this as the pitiful overzealousness of Leeds forwards. [Don] Revie himself has dealt the ball as carefully as a few years ago when he was Manchester City’s main attacking link, but he is not the solution to the main problem. The team needs a striker, not a kicker, and until that is obtained, the huge potential of players like Bremner and Hawksby will dry up.”

The meaning quickly changed, and by 1963, Todd was making a clear distinction between hitter and hitter. He described Manchester United’s law as “most effective as a striker, more dangerous as a destroyer than a builder”.

The term was used sporadically throughout the 1960s before becoming an integral part of the lexicon over the next decade. In 1970, David Lacey praised Leeds striker Mick Jones, saying that he “fits perfectly into the form of a modern striker, skilfully in the tightest places and with a deadly finishing blow at the slightest opportunity at the target”.

Goals at old and new Wembley

“Did any of the players score at the old and new Wembley Stadium? If so, who was the first? Masai Graham asks.

Ryan Wilson/Giggs in England Schoolboys. Photo: Action Images/Reuters

Let’s start with the legend of the island of love. “A certain Michael Owen scored in the penultimate international match at the old Wembley (1-1 draw with Brazil in 2000) and again in the second international match at the new Wembley (3-0 victory over Israel in the Euro). 2008 qualifiers),” writes Alec Cochrane.

Owen’s goal against Israel was scored on September 8, 2007, but there are at least two players who can beat him. “Ryan Giggs scored for Manchester United against Chelsea in the 2007 Community Shield at the new Wembley Stadium,” writes Paul Weir. “I don’t think he scored for United at the old Wembley, but he scored for the English Schoolboys against Belgium in 1989.”

That goal, scored on August 5, 2007, still doesn’t make Giggs number one. “Mark Bright scored the winning goal for Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-final of the Steel City FA Cup derby in 1993,” writes Jamie Woods. “Then he scored the first goal in first match with fans at the new stadiumplaying for the Jeff Thomas XI charity against Wembley Sponsors Allstars to raise money for leukemia research.”

That match was March 17, which means he beats Giggs for 141 days.

Notice the giant gap (2)

Last week we looked at the biggest difference between the top and bottom positions, with a 95-point gap between Barry Town and Kemaes Inis Mon in the 1997-98 Welsh League, our finest achievement.

This week the gaps are widening. “Darlington won the Northern League in 2013 with a triple key of 100+ goals (145), 100+ GD (+110) and 100+ points (122 points),” writes Michael St. John-McAllister. “Norton and Stockton Ancients finished in last place with 25 points, 97 points difference.”

Some of you wrote to point to 2018-19 Scottish Highland Leaguewhere the hapless Fort William managed to finish with -7 points, 100 behind the champions Cove Rangers at 93.

But James Bolton topped everyone with his offer, 2003-04 United Counties League: Formed in 2002 but not promoted in 2002-03, AFC Wimbledon took no chances in 2003/04, winning 42 games and drawing four to comfortably win the league. The Cove finished 104 points behind.”

Knowledge Archive

“Given Stephen Shepherd’s account last week of half the Gillingham team being out of the Orient game due to traffic, are there other infamous instances of the team not showing up on time for the game?” asked Kevin Meadowcroft in October 2011.

One of Rob Davies’ responses: “This story is not about a team, but about an individual, Ishmael Demontanyak, who, during the 2005-06 celebratory program. stayed in bed during Walsall’s trip to Bristol City on 2 January 2006 instead of getting the team bus. Apparently, he thought that there was no game that day and that it was his day off. Walsall lost 3-0.”

“Sarina Wigman is the first manager to win back-to-back major tournaments with various international teams,” asks George Jones.

“I noticed that the England women’s starting line-up wore an almost perfect set of numbers on jerseys 1 to 11, with only Fran Kirby having the number 14 as a player out of turn. When was the last time a team played in a major final with numbers 1 to 11?” Ben asks.

“I’m curious if the England starting XI in the Euro 2022 final will unite with the fewest syllables scored by the team in a major international final. There seems to be an unusually large number of single-syllable surnames, and I’m wondering if their surnames are combined to get the lowest total number of syllables in history,” reflects Daniel Craig.

Bodø/Glimt beat Linfield 8-0 in the second leg of last week’s Champions League qualifier after losing 1-0 in Belfast. Is this the biggest victory in European competition for a team that has lost one of its legs,” asks Carl Reilly.