When Ukraine recruits soldiers, questions arise about how it chooses

Kharkov, Ukraine. At the metro station, a recruiting office named Oleksandr, one of dozens stationed around Kharkiv, recently pulled young men out of the crowd, checking documents to see if they were fit for military service.

Ukraine is undergoing a nationwide campaign to recruit, register and conscript men, a predictable response for a country at war. The campaign involves fanning the streets looking for potential soldiers and issuing subpoenas ordering them to report to the military registration and enlistment offices.

But the efforts, especially street recruiting, have raised accusations that they are secretive and arbitrary, that they violate the government’s own rules, and that they sometimes recruit unwilling ones while rejecting those who want to. It also led to a game of cat and mouse between recruiters and men trying to avoid them.