When Ukraine recruits soldiers, questions arise about how it chooses

Kharkov, Ukraine. At the metro station, a recruiting office named Oleksandr, one of dozens stationed around Kharkiv, recently pulled young men out of the crowd, checking documents to see if they were fit for military service.
Ukraine is undergoing a nationwide campaign to recruit, register and conscript men, a predictable response for a country at war. The campaign involves fanning the streets looking for potential soldiers and issuing subpoenas ordering them to report to the military registration and enlistment offices.
But the efforts, especially street recruiting, have raised accusations that they are secretive and arbitrary, that they violate the government’s own rules, and that they sometimes recruit unwilling ones while rejecting those who want to. It also led to a game of cat and mouse between recruiters and men trying to avoid them.
Recruiters like Alexander, who did not give his full name because he is not authorized to speak to the media, say they only issue subpoenas for registration to those who want to fight. “We ask them if they have military training and if they want to serve in the war?” he said.
But some of those on the receiving end say they were never given a choice of when they should show up, while there are reports of men rushing into action and being turned down for reasons that seem bureaucratic in nature. nature.
BUT petition signed by over 25,000 Ukrainians, whose threshold requires a response from President Volodymyr Zelensky, are asking for a ban on issuing subpoenas at checkpoints, gas stations and other public places. He asks him to establish a transparent process for when people can be called.
“There are many who are willing, motivated, with combat experience, but unable to enter the service, because in many places it was on the streets that people with no experience were recruited,” the petition said.
Denis, 29, said he was recently handed a summons he did not want near a Kharkiv supermarket. But at the military registration and enlistment office, “I lied and said that I had no military training,” he recalled, a lie that might not be exposed because his file was in another part of Ukraine. Denis, who did not want to reveal his last name for fear of punishment, added: “I know guys who don’t even leave the apartment because they are afraid to get a summons, but I also know a lot of people who want to fight.”
Conscription has long existed in Ukraine, and young people are required to do military service, unless they qualify for exemptions such as going to university, having a disability, or having at least three children. After the outbreak of war, all non-excluded males between the ages of 18 and 60 were required to register with their local recruiting offices and undergo medical examinations for possible service, but law enforcement and record keeping was haphazard.
Government officials say only those with military experience or special skills have been called up so far, but others are likely to be called up as the war continues. Critics say conscription has not been as selective as officials portray it, and that because recruitment, registration, and conscription are handled by the military, the process is shrouded in mystery and the standards applied at each stage lack transparency.
“This process of serving subpoenas is fully in line with the law,” said Yevgenia Ryabeka, a former legal adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “This is a normal attempt to register citizens who have a duty to defend their country.”
Each local recruiting center is given a target number of people to register, she said, but those numbers are “top secret information.”
Andriy Novak, a lawyer representing people trying to be released from service, distinguished between a summons sent by the military registration and enlistment office, because the minutes indicate that a person must register, and a summons filled out by a recruiter who stopped someone on the street. He said his firm, Miller Associates, considered the latter illegal.
In Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine in terms of population, channel in the Telegram messenger provides anonymous, crowdsourced, real-time information about the whereabouts of recruiters for people trying to stay away from them. He has over 67,000 subscribers.
“Our goal is to prevent the illegal issuance of subpoenas,” the channel’s description reads. It invites residents to send in locations and photos of cops and recruiters.
One post included a photo of recruiters in front of a store taken from a parked car. The inscription read: “These are our old friends.”
Another Telegram channel from the Lviv region in Western Ukraine says: “It is important to get all the relevant information. Only by knowing your rights can you protect yourself and your family!” The channel lists the five places that hand out the most summonses and diseases that prevent men from serving. It also explains how to refuse a call.
The Ukrainians showed remarkable solidarity: hundreds of thousands of volunteers joined the regular army, the Territorial Defense Forces (like the National Guard), some of whose units were involved in hostilities, or participated in civil defense. But they weren’t enough to match Russian strength on the battlefield or keep up with casualties, which officials say peaked this spring at 100 killed and nearly 400 wounded daily.
There are also signs that, after five grueling months of war, the sense of unity is waning. Soldiers, including minimally trained recruits, had a long and hard service, and others managed to stay away from it.
Vladimir Marchenko, 48, a farmer, served five months in a territorial defense battalion, often on or near the front lines, and his unit was not replaced. He knew how to shoot a hunting rifle and signed up as soon as the invasion began.
Sent into battle in street clothes and ordinary shoes, he received frostbite toes.
“There is no one to replace us,” he said. “Too few people. Psychologically, the guys are very hard.”
There is also disillusionment with a system that rejects those who want to fight and accepts others who are unwilling and unqualified.
“There are a lot of guys who have a lot of motivation and ability who want to go into the army now, but they don’t take them,” said a senior soldier from the territorial defense unit, who asked not to be named to speak frankly.
The lack of public transparency in the recruitment system, which its critics complain about, makes it difficult to determine how and why people are recruited. However, for the most part, bureaucratic or logistical factors, such as the lack of vacancies in units for officers or soldiers, seem to be the reason why some with the appropriate skills or experience are not recruited.
On the other hand, some commanders and senior soldiers say that calling people who do not want to serve lowers the morale of the volunteers.
This caused a sharp reaction from the senior sergeant of the 47th battalion of the RF Armed Forces in Facebook post this month.
“I am proud of my military service and I am outraged that my profession is being reduced to the level of punishment for these scumbags,” wrote Sergeant Valery Markus. “It’s humiliating”.
He wrote that soldiers and officers who risk their lives were demoralized by the chaotic recruiting process, which drew on conscripts with low qualifications or little desire to serve. Sgt. Marcus said he had personally experienced situations where conscript alcoholism or other problems threatened the lives of other soldiers.
“It is impossible to get rid of them or use force – they will sue,” he wrote.
Sergeant Markus, identified on one of the Ukrainian defense industry missions as part of the leadership of the 47th Battalion, did not respond to messages.
In Kharkov, just 25 miles from the Russian border, recruiting officer Alexander said he was looking for unregistered men with military training. If they say they are not interested, he will let them go.
Some, he remembered, yelled at him. “They say: “I don’t want to serve! Ukraine is not even a real country!” He attributed a small thread of pro-Russian sentiment in the region, which borders Russia, to what he called mental health issues due to the frequent shelling of the city.
Oleksandr said that after the Kharkiv recruiting office was destroyed by Russian airstrikes early in the war, military recruiters no longer had records of who had registered and needed to recreate their database.
Mr. Zelensky has said he wants to commit a million people to the war effort. The figure is reported to be around 700,000, including territorial defense fighters, some of whom were involved in the fighting.
Millions of Ukrainians displaced from war-torn eastern and southern regions live in western Ukraine, close to the Polish border, including many men of military age who have not signed up.
Last month, the military chief of staff caused an uproar by issuing instructions that men of military age must register when moving between provinces. After Mr. Zelenskiy’s criticism that the military could not take such a step unilaterally, they clarified that they were simply asking citizens to tell the authorities if they moved to another region.
“Dear Citizens,” the announcement read. “Remember, there is a war going on. Your country needs you!”