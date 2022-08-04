When the house is a ferry: the influx from Ukraine strains Europe

The duty-free shop on Deck 7 of the Isabelle has been converted into a locker and pantry, with suitcases stacked in the perfume section and labeled grocery bags in refrigerated display cases. The closed casino on the ship has become a favorite place for teenagers. And at the Starlight Palace nightclub on Deck 8, women gather to make camouflage nets for Ukrainian soldiers left at home.

“It makes me feel closer to them,” Diana Kotsenko said as she tied green, brown and burgundy strips of fabric to a mesh stretched over a metal frame, her two-year-old daughter Emilia tugged at her knees.

For the past three months, Ms. Kotsenko and her daughter have been living on the 561-foot Isabel cruise ship, leased by the Estonian government to temporarily house some of the more than 48,000 refugees who arrived in this small Baltic country after the Russians invaded Ukraine in February.