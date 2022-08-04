When the house is a ferry: the influx from Ukraine strains Europe

The duty-free shop on Deck 7 of the Isabelle has been converted into a locker and pantry, with suitcases stacked in the perfume section and labeled grocery bags in refrigerated display cases. The closed casino on the ship has become a favorite place for teenagers. And at the Starlight Palace nightclub on Deck 8, women gather to make camouflage nets for Ukrainian soldiers left at home.
“It makes me feel closer to them,” Diana Kotsenko said as she tied green, brown and burgundy strips of fabric to a mesh stretched over a metal frame, her two-year-old daughter Emilia tugged at her knees.
For the past three months, Ms. Kotsenko and her daughter have been living on the 561-foot Isabel cruise ship, leased by the Estonian government to temporarily house some of the more than 48,000 refugees who arrived in this small Baltic country after the Russians invaded Ukraine in February.
A ship that once carried overnight passengers between Stockholm and Riga, Latvia, is now moored next to Terminal A in the port city of Tallinn, Estonia’s capital. Its 664 cabins hold approximately 1,900 people – most of them women and children – who come and go as they please through the ship’s huge cargo hatch.
Residents make up a tiny fraction of more than 6.3 million Ukrainians who rushed to Europe. Their plight is a sign of the strain that the flood of refugees is putting on countries that have largely welcomed them.
In April, the Isabelle was leased from the Estonian shipping company Tallink for four months as an emergency shelter. But since there is nowhere to put the residents, the government extended the contract until October.
The shortage of refugee homes is creating strong pressure on the Continent and in the UK. Cheap housing is in short supply and rents are rising.
In Scotland, the government announced last month that suspend your program sponsor Ukrainian refugees due to lack of housing. In the Netherlands, dozens of refugees sleep on the grass outside an overcrowded shelter in the village of Ter Apel. On Monday, Dutch Council for Refugees announced plans to sue the government over housing conditions that it said fell short of minimum legal standards.
Of all the challenges faced by Ukrainians who have fled to safe havens, access to housing is the most pressing, new report says. Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation. The problem of finding long-term housing is expected to only get worse given rising inflation, the report said.
Our coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war
“Early evidence also suggests that a lack of housing is the main reason for the return of refugees to Ukraine, despite the security risks,” the report says.
Governments already struggling to accommodate refugees and asylum seekers from other parts of the world set up emergency reception facilities, rented hotels and provided financial support to host families. But due to the fact that the reception centers are overcrowded, countries have been forced to look for other solutions. Schools, dormitories, sports stadiums, shipping containers, tents, and even cruise ships have become temporary housing.
In Estonia, the government has engaged Tallink, which has rented out its ships in the past as temporary housing for construction projects, military personnel and events. One of them housed the police during the G7 meeting in the UK last year. Another was chartered during the global climate conference in Glasgow last fall.
The Scottish government turned to Tallink when it faced a housing crisis for refugees, and last week the first batch of Ukrainians moved to Tallink ship moored in the port of Edinburgh.
The Netherlands also uses cruise ships. In April, 1,500 refugees boarded a Holland America Line ship docked in Rotterdam. Last week, the government’s asylum agency announced it was planning to charter two additional ships from Tallink within seven months.
The floating solutions have been met with skepticism or even hostility in some circles. Before the Tallink ship arrived in Scotland, some news accounts breathlessly warned about the risks of a Covid-19 outbreak.
The Dutch government has come under fire for now abandoned proposal put refugees on a ship anchored offshore in open water, making it difficult for people to get ashore.
In Tallinn, the Isabelle has not been operated due to travel restrictions since the start of the pandemic in 2020, before it was used for refugees. Natalya Shevchenko has been living on it since April. She was looking for an apartment in the city, but could not find one she could afford.
A psychologist from Kyiv, Ms. Shevchenko, works with mothers and children on board, helping them to adapt.
“When you live on a ship, it’s like a big community,” she said.
On a recent evening, a constant stream of people entered or left the ship after a short pause at the security desk to scan their ID cards. On the 8th deck, visitors lingered over a cup of coffee in a large buffet. “The food is good,” Ms. Shevchenko said. “Lots of desserts, cakes and ice cream.”
In the lobby, about a dozen people sat in front of the TV and watched the news from Ukraine. Groups of chatting teenagers roamed the long decks or stretched out on chairs near the empty blackjack tables in the casino. Two floors down, near the stairs where baby carriages were parked, children sprawled out on a blue and white carpet to play, and two giggling boys slid down the short copper railings under watchful eyes from their mothers.
Volunteers donated toys, clothes and prams, organized events and excursions. On deck 10, refugees can meet social workers. Notice boards around the ship were filled with announcements in Ukrainian about the summer camp, free exhibitions, and language and cultural courses. The newly named Freedom School plans to start classes in Ukrainian and Estonian in the fall. Last weekend, players from an Estonian football club joined us to lead the training clinic.
When Ms. Shevchenko needs privacy, she escapes to one of the lower car decks. She shares a claustrophobic cabin on the sixth floor and a bathroom with another woman she didn’t know before. The space between the beds is narrower than the aisle on an airplane. Bags, shoes and boxes are stuffed under the beds. A white rope crosses the walls to hang laundry.
“Here is our kitchen,” Ms. Shevchenko said, pointing with a laugh to a shelf filled with bottles of water and soda. On the windowsill is a flower pot, a present for her recent 34th birthday from the Estonian psychologists she works with.
“We are lucky to have a window,” she said. Some cabins on the lower decks do not have it. It’s a problem for people who have had to take shelter underground in Ukraine, she said: “Some people get panic attacks.”
A few doors down is the cabin that Olga Vasilyeva and her 6-year-old son share with another mother and son. Two women use the top bunk beds to store toys, bags and snacks, and sleep with their children on the narrow beds below. The larger cabins are for families with three or more children.
One of the benefits of living with so many other families is that there are plenty of kids to play with. “He has so many friends,” Ms. Vasilyeva said, turning to Ms. Shevchenko for translation.
Ms. Vasilyeva wants to return home before the start of the school year, but it’s not safe yet. Although she had two jobs in Ukraine, Ms. Vasilyeva said, she is not working now because she has no one to take care of her son. She said that she receives about 400 euros a month from the Estonian government. About a hundred refugees work in Tallink in the kitchen and at home. Others found work in the city.
Inna Aristova, 54, and her husband, Grigory Akinzhei, 64, who arrived in May after a difficult transition from Melitopol, work in a laundry sorting sheets and towels. They couldn’t find an affordable apartment.
“I feel like a guest in this country,” Ms. Aristova said, “not at home.”
Tears filled her eyes. Her most acute worries are centered on her 21-year-old son, who is in the army. She doesn’t know where he is for security reasons, but they try to text or talk as often as possible.
“He’s so young,” she said. “Every day I think about him.” Ms. Shevchenko, who was translating, leaned over to hug her.
At the Star Palace, Ms. Kotsenko and several mothers and teenagers worked on camouflage nets, cutting strips of fabric and attaching them. When everything is ready, cover will be sent to the Kherson region in southeastern Ukraine to hide the tanks from Russian bombers.
Ms. Kotsenko also does not know where her husband is in Ukraine. She and her daughter fled from the battle-stricken city of Nikolaev.
Another woman from the same city took out her phone to show Nikolaev on the map. An animated red flash marked the location, indicating heavy fighting.
She had just received a long message from a neighbor with a series of photographs showing the bloodied corpses of people and dogs killed by Russian shells that morning lying in the streets.
Some of the women Ms. Shevchenko counseled told her that they had decided to return to Ukraine. But, according to her, what “you dream of your home” may not be true.