People around the world continue to share their reactions to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.

Many faith leaders in the United States shared their thoughts and memories with Fox News Digital on Thursday afternoon as news of Queen’s death continued to circulate.

President of Summit Ministries in Manitou Springs, Colorado, Dr. “Queen Elizabeth has been a bright and shining light of leadership through some of the greatest trials in history,” Jeff Myers told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

He added, “Her moral compass was strong and true. She ran her race well to the end.”

“This is what a life of truth looks like,” added Myers, author of the new book, “Truth Changes Everything: How People of Faith Can Change the World in Times of Crisis.”

Patti Garibe, national executive director of American Heritage Girls, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, told Fox News Digital Thursday afternoon, “It is with great sympathy that American Heritage Girls commemorates the death of Queen Elizabeth.”

Garibe added, “Throughout her long life, she modeled strength, leadership and tenacity as she embraced her character and her womanhood. She was a follower of Jesus Christ and modeled his love.”

“May she rest in the glory of her Lord.”

Garibe also said, “In December 2000 she said, ‘For me, the teachings of Christ and my own personal accountability before God provide the framework by which I try to live my life.’ Beyond the monarchy, Queen Elizabeth served as a role model for every girl, everywhere.”

Rabbi Pinchas Taylor, founder of The Ark Torah Study and Coaching Program in Plantation, Florida, told Fox News Digital via email that Queen Elizabeth II “enjoyed a long and friendly relationship with the British Jewish community, many of whom prayed for her – weekly.”

He also said, “In 2005 she broke royal protocol to listen to Holocaust survivors. To be honest, her dignity in showing all her beliefs enriched us all.”

“God rewards every man for his good deeds,” he added.

He also said, “Her legacy and contribution to British society must always be remembered and may God comfort all who are grieving.”

Pastor Lucas Miles of Influence Church in South Bend, Indiana also shared his thoughts on Queen’s death.

“We are saddened with the royal family and all of England at the news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” said Miles, who is a pastor at Summit Ministries in Manitou Springs, Colorado.

“May God … grant to each of them the power to lead their nation in righteousness and truth.”

“Reigning for more than 70 years, she was not only the Queen of England, but she was a reminder of class, charity and Christian service to the entire world,” he said.

He also told Fox News Digital, “We send our prayers to her family and the citizens of her great country. We also lift up the Lord. [both] King Charles III and Prime Minister Liz Truss – and we ask them both for divine wisdom.”

“We pray that God will grant each of them the strength to lead their country in righteousness and truth.”

Dr. from Atlanta. Michael Youssef, president of Leading the Way and author of the new book “Is the End Near?” Speaking to Fox News Digital on Thursday, he said, “Over the years, I have known a few priests to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Each of them testified to the Queen’s deep faith and love for her Lord Jesus.”

“There is no doubt that she is now with her King in heaven. Other leaders should follow her as a good example,” Yusuf added.