Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance as the coveted Moonman at Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards show at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

The 59-year-old actor floated off the roof wearing the iconic astronaut outfit within seconds of the live telecast.

According to People, Depp joked that he “needs work” while flying over the crowd in a white suit with the shield of his mask to reveal his face.

