When is layoff season in the Premier League?

TThe Premier League is a tough business for managers. It’s been a month since Arsenal and Crystal Palace kicked off the new season and two managers have already backtracked. Scott Parker became the first managerial casualty when his grim assessment of Bournemouth’s survival hopes came too close to the club’s board. Thomas Tuchel soon followed after the new Chelsea owners decided “the time was right for this move”.

This is the earliest date for two Premier League managers to be sacked since 2008-09, and with talk of riots surrounding Brendan Rodgers at Leicester and Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, the trend is set to continue. If anything, the chaos seems to have only continued from last season.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was shown the door at Old Trafford on 21 November, he became the sixth Premier League manager to leave his post last season, a new record in the English top flight. You wouldn’t argue against the fact that this year it will be blocked. It’s called layoff season. The time of year when coaches lose their jobs as easily as leaves fall from the trees, although it seems to have arrived early this year.

While it’s easy to look at the last two seasons and assume that Premier League managers no longer have safe time, the reality is that kicking out bosses at the start of a campaign is nothing new. Tuchel’s sacking on 7 September was the third longest two managers have left their posts since the founding of the Premier League. In the 2008-09 season, Alan Curbishley left West Ham and Kevin Keegan left Newcastle by 4 September. Clubs were even more impatient in 2004-05 when Paul Sturrock and Bobby Robson were shown out of Southampton and Newcastle respectively in August and Graeme Souness scored a hat-trick when he left Blackburn on 6 September.

Newcastle fans protest after the departure of Kevin Keegan in September 2008. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

It is not unusual for layoffs to occur in excess. One old man packing his things is often the catalyst for others—no matter what stage of the season he’s in. For example, when Crystal Palace sacked Neil Warnock as first manager for the 2014/15 season on 27 December, one could easily assume clubs felt more lenient than usual. However, in the 46 days after Warnock was fired, four other managers – Alan Irwin, Alan Pardew, Harry Redknapp and Paul Lambert – left the job.

The same thing happened last season. When Steve Bruce lost his job on October 20, he began a streak of five layoffs in 31 days, quickly followed by Nuno Espirito Santo, Daniel Farke, Dean Smith and Solskjaer.

Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock poses for a selfie in December 2014. A week later he was fired. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA.

Layoffs usually come in batches, but not always at the start of a campaign. In eight of the 31 Premier League seasons up to 21 November, there have been no layoffs. Many clubs are waiting for the international break to make changes so they can replace their replacements during the two-week break in league matches. This is a logical decision, but relatively recent. Before last season, only nine managers were sacked during the season’s first international break.

Instead, a series of layoffs occur at different times. In the 2019/20 season, five managers were sacked over a five-week period from mid-November to the end of December; in 2016–2017, three clubs made changes to the Christmas fortnight; push the calendar back to 2001-02 and struggling Leicester, Derby and Southampton made changes over a three-week period in October after a slow start to the season.

Layoff season is not a modern phenomenon. The clubs were in this and into the 1990s. In the 1993-94 season, the Premier League’s second season, four clubs changed their managers in 24 days in January. The following season, a whopping six managers quit their jobs in 34 hectic autumn days.

The domino effect is obvious, especially at the bottom of the table. When one club brings in a new boss to help fight relegation, others get nervous and cheer. The Premier League has never been comfortable for managers, especially if one of their colleagues has just lost his job.