When good intentions go awry: The death of a Newfoundland pony should teach us all a lesson

Newfoundland pony Little Catalina died after being fed too many apples. (Presented by Jessica Boyd)

This column is the opinion of Ainsley Hawthorne, a writer and cultural historian based in St. John’s. For more information about CBC opinion sectionplease look Frequently asked Questions.

“Your kindness can kill.”

That’s the sobering message of the sign that’s stood outside the horse paddock at Driftwood Acres in Stevenville, Nevada, ever since one of the endangered Newfoundland farm ponies, Little Catalina, died after passers-by overfed him with apples .

Little Catalina’s death is heartbreaking, not only because it could have been prevented, but also because the people who killed her almost certainly thought they were helping her.

If we can all learn from this sad event, it is that doing the right thing requires more than just good intentions.

From an early age, we learn to judge people’s actions based primarily on their motives.

Children aged 10 months after watching a puppet show reach for the doll who knowingly helped another character, not the one who didn’t.

By the time they are ready for preschool, toddlers interfere when an adult punishes a puppet for accidentally knocking over a block tower they built together. On the other hand, if the puppet deliberately knocked over the tower, then it happened by itself.

As adults, not only do we think it’s less ethical when someone hurts us on purpose, we think the harm itself is greater than when someone hurts us by accident.

subconscious mind

In one study , participants were presented with two versions of a scenario in which the river dried up, hitting the community with drought. In the first version of the scenario, the river dried up due to the lack of rain in the mountains, and in the second version, a person who lived in a neighboring city diverted the flow.

The study participants were then asked to estimate the financial loss to the community due to the drought.

For the version where the drought was caused by a lack of rain, they more or less accurately estimated the damage to the community at $2,753. However, for the version where the water was diverted, they predicted $5,120 in damage—nearly double what they estimated when they thought the drought was accidental.

This is called the harm-magnification effect: we subconsciously amplify the consequences of intentionally committed mistakes.

However, objectively, the injury is no less serious, whether it is inflicted maliciously or unwittingly. History is replete with examples of well-thought-out plans gone awry.

Prohibition in various parts of North America from the 1870s to the 1930s enriched and intensified organized crime.

This archival photograph shows gangsters Ed Diamond, Jack “Legs” Diamond, Thomas “Fat Man” Walsh and Charles “Lucky” Luciano. Prohibition fueled a huge rise in organized crime as local gangs partnered with gangs from other areas to set up delivery systems and set prices for bootleg alcohol. (Associated Press)

When legitimate businesses became banned from selling alcohol, the Mafia stepped in to fill the vacuum, and they used the profits made from bootlegging to expand their more violent activities.

Started in China in 1958, the Smash Sparrows campaign aimed to protect crops by killing Eurasian tree sparrows, which were thought to consume a large amount of the country’s grain. However, in the absence of sparrows, herbivorous insects flourished, which partly led to the Great Chinese Famine of 1959.

LISTEN | St. John’s Morning Show unearthed the death of Newfoundland pony Little Catalina: St. John’s Morning Show 11:24 Fence feeding kills Newfoundland ponies A local farm owner is pleading with the public to stop feeding horses and ponies after one of her mares tragically died over the weekend.

The prohibition of child labor in India, on the contrary, increase in child labor. Children worked not because they wanted to, but because they needed to provide for themselves or their families. When the ban went into effect, hiring minors became riskier, and employers cut their wages to compensate, causing child workers to work more hours to earn the same amount of money.

Ignorance and mistakes

Why do well-intentioned actions sometimes lead to such disastrous consequences?

According to the American sociologist Robert K. Merton, who analyzed unintended consequences in the 1930s, the most common causes are ignorance and mistakes.

Farm owner and veterinarian Jessica Boyd with her pony Little Catalina. She says well-meaning people caused the pony’s death. (Presented by Jessica Boyd)

In the case of Little Catalina, most people know that horses love apples, but few other than horse owners and veterinarians know that too many apples can kill a horse, whose sensitive stomach system can be catastrophically upset by sudden changes in diet.

According to Merton, we can also make the mistake of allowing short-term rewards to distract us from long-term consequences. It is easier to see the joy that a treat like an apple brings to a horse today than it is to imagine the harm that uncontrolled feeding by strangers can do to an animal in the future.

More than 2,000 years ago, the Greek philosopher Aristotle observed that virtue requires not only good intentions but also practical wisdom—enough knowledge of the world to predict with sufficient accuracy the consequences of one’s actions.

Someone who is well-intentioned but self-centered, prejudiced, impulsive or reckless, according to Aristotle, is responsible for the negative impact of his ignorant actions on others.

Therefore, moral behavior depends not only on what we have in our hearts, but also on what we have in our heads.

Are we experienced and informed enough to act out the possible consequences of our actions? Are we humble enough to admit gaps in our knowledge and rely on expert opinion?

Most of the world’s problems are not caused by bad people, but by the shortsighted actions of good people.

There are many ways our kindness can kill.

Let’s never be so arrogant as to put our intentions above their impact.

Do you have a strong opinion that could add understanding, bring the issue to the news, or change people’s attitudes towards the issue? Waiting for your reply. Here how to submit to us .

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador