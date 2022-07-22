New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly are one of Hollywood’s hottest power couples, unafraid to publicly display affection and reveal the most personal details of their relationship. The couple met while filming on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” while Foxx was still married to actor Brian Austin Green.

Foxx filed for divorce from Green in November 2020 — but they ended their relationship in 2019 after a decade of marriage. The stars went public with their relationship in June 2020, shortly after Fox appeared in MGK’s music video “Bloody Valentine”, although they reportedly started seeing each other shortly after meeting on the film set.

On January 11, 2022, after nearly two years of dating, MGK proposed to Fox in Puerto Rico, capturing the moment with his phone against a mug. they”They drank each other’s blood“After the proposal.

“In such a short, frenzied time we couldn’t help but feel the pain we face together,” Fox said in a post on social media. “Relationship doesn’t know the work and sacrifices it requires from us but love is intoxicating. And karma.”

Megan Fox opens up about the ‘patriarchal,’ ‘misogynistic’ treatment she suffered early in her career

How did Machine Gun Kelly become famous?

Born Colson Baker, Machine Gun Kelly is a rapper from Cleveland, Ohio. From 2006-2010, he released several mix tapes to gain mainstream recognition, such as “Stamp of Approval,” “Homecoming,” “100 Words and Running, and “Lace Up.” Records in 2011, where he collaborated with Wiz Khalifa and French Montana. allowed

Megan Fox reveals she knew Machine Gun Kelly was her ‘soul mate’ the first time she looked into his eyes

However, his beef with legendary rapper Eminem He took his career to new heights in September 2018. In September 2018, Kelly released the diss track “Rap Devil”, calling out Eminem over their personal and professional differences. The song received over 350,000,000 views and led to Eminem responding with his song “Killshot”.

Why aren’t MGK and Fox married yet?

Foxx and Kelly haven’t officially tied the knot, but that hasn’t stopped the rapper from referring to her as his wife. During the red carpet premiere of his new Hulu documentary “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink,” MGK told the press that he respectfully calls Fox his wife.

“I think when I talk about vocabulary — it never seemed to be my friend,” he said Fun tonight. “It seems too young for the depth of our relationship.”

Fox agreed and THe is not married Because of the complications in their schedule and planning to do so when the time is right, “He’s on tour this year, and when it’s supposed to happen, the universe will open up and give us the space to do it.”

Which movies does Megan Fox act in?

Fox is known for her successful and critically acclaimed acting and modeling career. She starred in several Hollywood blockbusters, including the live-action “Transformer” series in 2007 with Shia LaBeouf and its sequel in 2009. Additionally, Fox played a leading role in the reboot of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” film series from 2014-2016.

