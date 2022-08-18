What’s in the LIV Golf deal? Report details of multiple restrictions and terms of appointment

Wilmington, Del. (AP) – A draft contract to play for Saudi-funded LIV Golf includes provisions requiring players to be available for permission before the league can recruit other players and grant exclusive interviews, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The Journal said LIV had reviewed the draft contract offered to the golfers, saying it was unclear whether the terms in the draft were contained in all contracts or could be negotiated.

Other provisions of the draft agreement include approval of most of the logos they will wear and the branded products they will use at events.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman sent a letter to players and agents explaining why the league should receive Official World Golf Ranking points.

“This is important not only to LIV Golf’s best interests, but also to uphold the integrity, accuracy and fairness of the rankings,” Norman wrote.

Noting that the application was filed on July 6 and that new tours will have to show compliance with OWGR guidelines for a year, he urges OWGR to “get comfortable” with LIV golf status. Norman said he had not heard from LIV Golf or Asia Tour ranking officials.

The draft contract reviewed by the Journal did not include signing bonuses, but the newspaper said a $1 million bonus for winning a major championship.

“LIV Golf, as a startup, is proud to offer competitive contracts to our golfers,” a LIV spokesperson said in a statement to the Journal. “Our future is bright and we are excited by the response from the players and fans.”

The rival league, run by Norman and supported by Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, played three events this year. The next one is scheduled for September 2-4 outside of Boston.

LIV Golf has already attracted 10 of the top 50 players in the world rankings, with Dustin Johnson at 21st. The PGA Tour suspended them after the event was played for not releasing the controversial event – with some players resigning.

Last week, a federal judge in California denied a request by three LIV golfers who asked for a temporary injunction to complete the tour’s lucrative postseason.

US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman has copies of the LIV contracts signed by Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones. Only outside attorneys and a judge — not PGA Tour attorneys — are allowed to see them, and the PGA Tour’s outside attorney must be careful not to disclose any financial material in his arguments.

But at one point in the hearing, when the topic became a controversial issue and releases of media rights, Freeman commented about LIV Golf, “But from what I understand about these contracts, these — these contracts lock these players into the PGA Tour. Never expected. They are very restrictive.”

LIV Golf’s attorney said, “I think it’s unfair, your honor.”

A draft agreement reviewed by the Journal identified clothing requirements “multiple times” and required players to wear only appropriate “team clothing” during any LIV activity or “any other covered golf activity.”

One part of the LIV Golf Invitational events are 12 four-man teams that finish for $5 million with a $20 million prize fund for individual scores.

“Player agrees to wear the LIV Golf branding (or other branding provided by the league operator) at every tournament and golf tournament you participate in anywhere in the world,” it said.

The Journal cited a person familiar with the idea of ​​LIV as saying that next year the clause would be set at 12 teams per year.

It cites another clause requiring players to agree to refrain from “providing exclusive interviews or commentaries” regarding any event or league activity without approval.

The draft contract also agrees that the players “will, where requested, assist the league operator in persuading the players to enter into multiyear player participation agreements with the league operator.”

According to the newspaper, the draft contract indicates that players have signed away their media rights from LIV events broadly similar to PGA Tour terms.

It also says that LIV golfers can play anywhere in the world if it’s not the same week as the LIV golf event. Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell missed this year’s Irish Open because it was the same week as the LIV Golf Invitational-Portland.

On the PGA Tour, players are generally granted three non-event releases if they meet their obligations to play 15 times during the season on the PGA Tour.

Norman’s letter on the world rankings argued that the second LIV event in Portland had a stronger field based on the OWGR’s formula than the PGA Tour (John Deere Classic) and two events had stronger fields than the three European Tour events that week.

“Although there is no specific time frame for OWGR to respond, we can assure you that we will continue to do everything we can to advocate and provide clarity for a favorable response to each of you as soon as possible given the importance of OWGR. Not only for your eligibility into the majors, but also for your personal endorsements and commercial partnerships.” ,” he said.