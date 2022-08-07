What’s in the Democrats’ big bill? Climate, health care, savings

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s proposal to rebuild America’s public infrastructure isn’t as strong as he once envisioned. and family support systems, Democrats’ compromise on health care, climate change and deficit-reduction strategies is still a significant liability.

An estimated $740 billion package – passed by the Senate on Sunday And going to the assembly – the party is full of priorities. Democrats are calling for the most substantial investment in history, $375 billion over a decade, to cap prescription drug costs for seniors at $2,000, help Americans pay for private health insurance and fight climate change.

About half of the money raised, $300 billion, will go to pay down federal deficits.

Much of that will be paid for with new corporate taxes, including a 15% minimum tax on large corporations to ensure they don’t pay any taxes, as well as projected federal savings from lower Medicare drug costs.

It’s not clear that the 755-page bill, known as the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,” will significantly ease inflationary pressures, but millions of Americans are expected to see some relief in health care and other costs.

The vote fell squarely along party lines in the Senate, 50-50, with all Democrats in favor, all Republicans opposed, and Vice President Kamala Harris providing the tie-breaking vote for 51-50 approval. Voting is likely to take place in the House by Friday.

Check out what’s in and out of the final package:

Lower prescription drug costs

Initiating a long-term goal, the bill would allow the Medicare program Negotiating prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies could save the federal government $288 billion over a 10-year budget window.

Those new revenues, including a $2,000 out-of-pocket cap for seniors who buy prescriptions from pharmacies, will be plowed back into lower costs for seniors on drugs.

According to the summary document, the money will also be used to provide free vaccinations to seniors, who are now among the few who are not guaranteed free access.

Seniors also cap insulin prices at $35 a dose. A provision to extend the price cap on insulin to Americans with private health insurance conflicted with Senate budget provisions, and Republicans removed it from the final bill.

Help pay for health insurance

The bill extends subsidies provided during the COVID-19 pandemic To help some Americans buy health insurance on their own.

Under previous pandemic relief, additional aid was due to end this year. But the bill would allow the assistance to continue for three years, lowering insurance premiums for people who buy their own health care policies.

‘Single largest investment in climate change in US history’

The bill would invest nearly $375 billion over a decade in climate-change-fighting strategies, including investments in renewable energy production and tax incentives for consumers to buy new or used electric vehicles. .

It was split to include $60 billion for the Clean Energy Manufacturing Tax Credit and $30 billion for the Production Tax Credit for wind and solar power, seen as ways to encourage and support industries that help curb the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels. The bill also gives tax breaks to nuclear power and carbon capture technology, which oil companies like Exxon Mobil have invested millions of dollars to advance.

The bill would impose a new fee on excess methane emissions from oil and gas drilling, while allowing fossil fuel companies to lease more federal lands and waters.

Sen. Kirsten Sinema, D-Ariz., in Arizona, Nevada and Colorado. And other Democrats belatedly added that $4 billion would be earmarked to combat the mega-drought in the West, including conservation efforts in the Colorado River Basin, on which nearly 40 million Americans rely for drinking water.

For consumers, incentives to go green include tax breaks. One is a 10-year consumer tax credit for renewable energy investments in wind and solar. There are tax breaks for purchasing electric vehicles, including $4,000 for used electric vehicles and $7,500 for new ones.

Overall, Democrats believe the strategy could put the country on track to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and “represent the largest climate investment in US history by far.”

How to pay for all this?

The biggest revenue raiser in the bill is a new 15% minimum tax on corporations that make more than $1 billion in annual profits.

It’s a way to crack down on the nearly 200 US companies that avoid paying the standard 21% corporate tax rate, some of which end up paying no taxes at all.

The new corporate minimum tax kicks in after the 2022 tax year and will raise more than $258 billion over the decade.

Revenue would have been higher, but the film insisted on a change to the 15% corporate minimum, allowing for the depreciation deduction used by manufacturing industries. This would reduce total revenue by approximately $55 billion.

To win over the movie, Democrats scrapped plans to close a tax loophole long enjoyed by wealthy Americans — so-called carried interest, which under current law taxes wealthy hedge fund managers and others at a 20% rate.

The left has for years sought to raise the interest tax rate, which was raised to 37% in the original bill, to accommodate high-income earners. The movie is not allowed.

Keeping the tax break for the wealthy would deprive the party of $14 billion in revenue they count on to help pay for the package.

In its place, Democrats, with Sinema’s approval, would impose a 1% excise tax on stock buybacks, raising about $74 billion over the decade.

Money is also raised by raising the IRS to go after tax cheats. The bill proposes an $80 billion investment in taxpayer services, enforcement and modernization, which is expected to raise $203 billion in new revenue — a net gain of $124 billion over the decade.

The bill sticks to Biden’s original pledge not to raise taxes on households or businesses making less than $400,000 a year.

Seniors are paid lower drug prices with savings from Medicare’s negotiations with drug companies.

Extra money to pay the deficit

With about $740 billion in new revenue and about $440 billion in new investments, the bill promises to leave about a $300 billion difference in deficit reduction.

Federal deficits have ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic, federal spending has soared and tax revenues have fallen as the nation’s economy has been disrupted by shutdowns, closed offices and other massive changes.

The country has seen its fiscal deficit rise and fall in recent years. But according to the Congressional Budget Office, the overall federal budget is on an unsustainable path It released a new report this week on long-term forecasts.

What’s left?

The latest package emerged suddenly in late July after 18 months of start-stop negotiations abandoned many of Biden’s ambitious goals.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called for Sen. Biden’s package to be renewed. Joe struck a deal with Manchin, cutting it to bring the West Virginia Democrat back to the negotiating table. Later, they made the rest of the party holdout film with additional changes.

The package is solid by normal standards, but nowhere near the sweeping Build Back Better program that Biden once envisioned.

Congress passes $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill The highways, broadband and other investments Biden signed into law last year have slipped other key priorities of the president and the party.

Among them is the continuation of the $300 monthly child tax credit, which is sending money directly to families during the pandemic and is believed to have broadly reduced child poverty.

Currently, plans for free pre-kindergarten and community college as well as the nation’s first paid family leave program provide up to $4,000 a month for births, deaths and other critical needs.

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Daly contributed to this report.