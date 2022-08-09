What’s going on at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home? Was the FBI there? Answers to your questions

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that FBI agents raided his home in Palm Beach, Florida, called Mar-a-Lago.

The Justice Department declined to comment, and Trump himself, in a statement, did not say why the agents were there.

What exactly happened on Monday? And why?

Latest:

Law enforcement agents raided Trump’s Florida home on Monday.

Two people familiar with the search told USA TODAY that the raid was connected to Trump’s alleged removal of documents from the White House on his Mar-a-Lago property when his term ended.

Trump also claimed that agents searched his security, but did not elaborate. “They also broke into my safe,” he said in his statement.

According to a person familiar with the matter, the FBI notified the Secret Service in advance of the law enforcement action, allowing federal investigators access to the former president’s property.

what is going to happen

It remains to be seen what documents or other items may have been removed from the property or how those items may be relevant to the investigation.

Trump, along with many of his key allies, has been under investigation for a range of issues, from the January 6 attack on the Capitol to the business dealings of the Trump family; There’s no word yet on how Monday’s action by law enforcement might affect any of those investigations.

Top Takeaways

The raids mark increased law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

Legal analysts say such raids would have been approved at the highest levels of law enforcement.

What are they saying?

In a statement, Trump opposed the raid. “These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raid, and occupation by a large group of FBI agents. This has never happened before. Before the President of the United States.”

“It’s very important, but also, I think, somewhat speculative, right, because it’s currently the subject of a number of criminal investigations,” former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe told USA Today.

“The idea that the FBI or any other law enforcement agency would be raiding a former president’s home is stunning, period — and unprecedented. Even for Trump,” historian Matthew Delek told USA Today.

Why is it important?

A raid on the home of a former US president has few precedents in American politics – if any. The news sent shock waves through the political world on Monday, with Trump allies appearing on conservative media outlets to blast the move and Trump opponents underscoring the potential threat to the nation’s 45th president.

