What you need to know about Paxlovid, the COVID drug President Biden is using to speed up recovery

By printveela editor

-

18
0
On the display you can see Pfizer Paxlovid tablets. In December last year, the drug received emergency use approval for the treatment of COVID-19.

Joe Radle / Getty Images


Joe Radle / Getty Images

On the display you can see Pfizer Paxlovid tablets. In December last year, the drug received emergency use approval for the treatment of COVID-19.

Joe Radle / Getty Images

President Biden began taking Paxlovid after testing positive for COVID-19. An antiviral drug is recommended for early treatment by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Paxlovid, which combines two different antiviral drugs, has been shown to be highly effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death in COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms. This is associated with faster recovery and a return to good health. But in some cases, patients report a “Paxlovid rebound”, in which the disease returns.

What is the regime of the president?

Paxlovid comes in tablet form, unlike remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral drug given to former President Trump when he contracted COVID-19 and treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The standard regimen for taking Paxlovid is to take three tablets twice a day for five days. It is not approved for long term use. FDA recommends the drug for people with mild to moderate cases of coronavirus who are “at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.”

The 79-year-old Biden’s early symptoms included “an occasional dry cough” as well as a runny nose and fatigue, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said Thursday.

How about Paxlovid rebound?

Paxlovid has been recognized as an important tool to prevent the worst effects of COVID-19, and for many people the main problem was getting a cure. But it has also been linked to a resurgence of COVID-19 infection after the end of a course of pills, known as “Paxlovid rebound.”

Some people who have taken the medication say it quickly relieved their symptoms, but they tested positive again and COVID-19 symptoms returned any time from two to eight days after their initial recovery. CDC said in May.

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently experienced a rebound. And while some people say the second round of symptoms is less severe, Fauci said the rebound case was worse for him.

If Biden has a similar experience, it could further delay his return to regular duties.

What are the side effects?

In December last year, the Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for Paxlovid to treat patients with COVID-19.

“It leaves a terrible taste in the mouth and also gives some people (for me) diarrhea,” NPR’s Joe Palka said in May after he was prescribed the drug.

Both of these reactions, including taste disturbance and dysgeusia, are recognized as potential adverse drug side effects, along with hypertension. Paxlovid may also interact with statins and other drugs, as well as St. John’s wort and other supplements. according to FDA.

How does Paxlovid work?

The drug is manufactured by Pfizer and is a combination of two other antiviral drugs, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir.

Nirmatrelvir is a protease inhibitor that has “demonstrated antiviral activity against all coronaviruses known to infect humans.” National Institutes of Health. Ritonavir has previously been used against HIV; for COVID-19 patients, it serves as a booster to help ensure there is enough nirmatrelvir in the body for it to be effective.

It is extremely important to start taking the medicine as soon as a case is diagnosed.

“Paxlovid must be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms,” the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement. said earlier this month. Speed ​​is such an important factor that the FDA has allowed licensed pharmacists to prescribe the drug to people who have recently tested positive.

