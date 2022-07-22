What you need to know about Marburg virus disease

How is the flash different from the previous ones?

More than 200 people died during the outbreak in Angola from 2004 to 2005 and more than 100 people died from the disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo from 1998 to 2000, according to the CDC, according to the CDC. Other outbreaks in Marburg were not associated with as many cases.

There was one case in Guinea in 2021 that resulted in the death of this person, three of the four people who recovered from the disease in Uganda in 2017 also died. According to the CDC

Experts want to know how the two people contracted the virus in Ghana, said Dr. Francis Casolo, WHO representative in the country.

“The current investigation is not only focused on contacts,” Dr. Casolo said. “We are also looking at medical records in these areas to see if there were any unusual events in terms of cases that showed symptoms. That is why we refrain from saying that this is just a one-time event.”

Should we be worried?

The CDC’s office in Ghana is working with local health authorities to help with testing and epidemiological investigations, said Dr. Jonathan Towner, who heads the CDC’s vector ecology division.

According to Dr. Towner, people in the United States are not at high risk of infection.

“At the moment, the likelihood of any travelers coming to the country with Marburg is very, very low,” he said.

So far, according to Dr Amuasi, the public health response has been adequate and transparent. Contacts of two infected people were monitored, especially within 21 days after their death.