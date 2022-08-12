What you need to know about Hawaii’s primary election

Hawaiians will head to the polls Saturday with contentious Democratic House and gubernatorial primaries on the ballot.

With a largely tourism-based economy still reeling from the pandemic, a state at the forefront of climate issues like sea level rise and some of the highest housing costs in the country, the economy is a top issue on voters’ minds.

With incumbent Gov. David Ige term-limited, seven Democrats are vying to become his potential successor. A candidate for current Rep. There’s Kaylee Kahle, which opens up the state’s second district to a competitive primary.

Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz and First District Rep. Ed Case is both up for re-election, though neither is facing a competitive primary or general election.

Hawaii leans strongly Democratic, meaning once primaries for key seats are decided, those candidates are likely winners against Republican opponents in November. The last Republican to serve in Congress from Hawaii left office in 2011.

Here’s what you need to know about the races to watch and the issues on the top of Hawaiians’ minds.

Who is running for governor?

Seven Democrats are competing in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, with the leading candidates being Vicky Cayetano, Joshua Green, and Kahle.

Kahele currently represents the state’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes the more rural parts of Oahu along with the rest of the state’s islands of Kauai, Maui, Molokai, and the “Big Island” of Hawaii.

Cayetano co-founded and was CEO of the state’s largest laundry company for 34 years. She is married to former governor Ben Cayetano and is running on a business-driven platform.

Greene is the current lieutenant governor and emergency room physician. He is seen as the leading player based on polls.

The rivalry between the three is hot. During a debate on July 21, Kahele accused Green of taking advantage of the pandemic, as he referenced his COVID-19 response as lieutenant governor in his gubernatorial campaign. In turn, Green referred to Cahill as a “slum lord” in reference to the properties he owns under an LLC in Tennessee.

a Honolulu Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now Poll In July 48% of voters said they would support him, 16% for Kahle and 15% for Cayetano. One in five voters said they were unsure who they would support.

Green is beating other candidates as well. He raised $201,870 in July, while Cayetano loaned her campaign $715,000 in the same period — nearly ten times what she brought in that month. But Cayetano outspent Green nearly $500,000 in July.

Kahele has pledged to only accept donations of $100 or less and spent $79,000 in July.

The other candidates are David “Duke” Bourgoin, Richard Kim, Clyde Lumen and Van Tanabe.

Who is running for Congress?

While Case is the clear favorite to hold his seat in the 1st Congressional District, the 2nd is a toss-up between Jill Tokuda and Patrick Pihana Branco that has seen a record amount of outside money and a strong attack.

Businesswoman Jill Tokuda served in the State Senate from 2006 to 2018.

Patrick Pihana Branco is a newcomer to Hawaii politics compared to Tokuda, who was elected state representative in 2020.

a Civil Beat/ Hawaii News Now poll At the end of June, Tokuda showed a clear edge over Branco, 31% to 6%. But Branco supporters capitalize on 63% of voters who are still undecided between the two.

Branco is supported by several PACs that have contributed more than $1.2 million to the race. On Tokuda’s behalf, Congressional Progressive Caucus US Rep. Pramila Jayapal has spent $179,000 with $20,000 from the Medicare for All PAC founded by D-Wash.

Branco’s PAC-funded ads have targeted Tokuda’s 2012 endorsement from the National Rifle Association and criticized donations from the Monsanto company.

Many of Tokuda’s former colleagues in the Statehouse have supported his legislative record on firearms and said Branco misled voters on his record.

“It’s a shame that my opponent can’t generate enough support to run an honorable, Hawaii-based campaign here in Hawaii and is turning to outside, dark money to compete,” Tokuda said. statement on her website.

Since 2010, nearly $1.4 million has been spent from special interest groups in Hawaiian House races. Honolulu Civil Beat reported.

What are the top points?

Affordable housing

The three main Democratic gubernatorial candidates all have affordable housing plans, as Hawaii has Highest cost of living of any US state.

Cayetano has proposed a five-year plan to increase affordable rents. Green has a 10-point housing plan and, if elected, would immediately issue an executive order to address housing. Kahle wants to fund affordable housing construction through tax-exempt bonds and bond activity caps.

Tourism pressure

With an economy largely based on tourism, Hawaii has some Higher unemployment levels in the country, which increased during the pandemic due to business closures and travel restrictions.

Branco has made diversifying Hawaii’s economy a top issue and said he will work to boost the state’s agriculture, energy and cybersecurity industries. on his campaign website.

Change in atmosphere

Rising air and ocean temperatures, changing precipitation patterns and rising sea levels have all put the Aloha State on the front lines of the climate crisis in the US.

The state will need to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 to stay on track. Carbon neutral by 2045.

Green has proposed cuts Currently $3 billion has been spent on oil And putting it towards renewable energy.

Tokuda said he supports the Biden administration’s efforts The Department of Defense is a leader in renewable energyViewing this issue as an issue of national security.

Thirty Meter Telescope

The main Democratic gubernatorial candidates are divided on addressing the Thirty Meter Telescope, a scientific telescope under construction that has faced controversy and opposition for its location on Mauna Kea, a site sacred to Native Hawaiians.

Cayetano supports the completion of the telescope, Cahill said he opposes the plans as they currently stand, and Green said he is disappointed in the management of the project. But will support the effort “If they are done with respect between cultures.”

Recreational marijuana

Gubernatorial candidates are also divided on the legalization of marijuana.

Both Cahill and Green said they support legalizing cannabis, with Cahill Congress votes in favor of decriminalization at the federal level.

Cayetano she said does not support Legalization.

When is the primary election?

Hawaiians will vote on Saturday, August 13. Voting will close at 6:00 PM ET.

As of August 9, more than 186,000 Hawaiian voters had turned in their ballots—about 35% of all 730,000 ballots mailed. Honolulu Civil Beat reported.