What you need to know about FBI Director Christopher Wray

WASHINGTON — Monday’s FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida has drawn the agency’s attention.

Two people familiar with the search told USA TODAY that the search was connected to Trump’s alleged removal of documents from the White House on his Mar-a-Lago property when his tenure ended.

George W. Alberto Gonzales, a former attorney general in the Bush administration, said he believed a law-enforcement action of this magnitude would almost certainly involve the sign-off of Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Renney.

Here’s what you need to know about Wray, the man Trump appointed to serve as FBI director in 2017.

What is Christopher Ray’s background?

George W. Ray was an assistant attorney general at the Justice Department during the Bush administration. From 2003 to 2005, he headed the department’s criminal division.

He was also a member of the administration’s Corporate Fraud Task Force, oversaw the fraud prosecution of former Enron Corp. executives, and led post-9/11 counterterrorism efforts.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Yale University in 1989 and a law degree from Yale in 1993.

Trump appointed Wray as FBI director

In June 2017, Trump nominated Wray to serve as FBI director. At the time, Trump called Wray a “man with flawed credentials.”

He later released a full statement saying that Wray was “an impeccably qualified individual, and I know that once the Senate confirms him to lead the FBI, he will once again serve his country as a fierce defender of the law and a model of integrity.” “

Wray said in a statement at the time of his nomination that he “looks forward to serving the American people with integrity, which I know firsthand as an extraordinary group of men and women who have dedicated their careers to protecting this country.”

Senate approval in July 2017

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to approve Wray as FBI director in July 2017.

During his confirmation hearing, he told the Senate, “My loyalty is to the Constitution and the rule of law, full stop.”

It was confirmed by the Senate, 92-5.

Who were Wray’s predecessors?

Wray replaced James Comey, who was fired by Trump in May 2017. Comey led the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

Ray’s relationship with Chris Christie

When Ray left the Justice Department in 2005, he went into private practice with the law firm King & Spalding. He was the attorney for former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. He defended Christie as the George Washington Bridge lane-closure controversy continued.

Christie endorsed Wray before his nomination was official. He said Wray is “an excellent lawyer,” adding, “He has absolute integrity and honesty. I think the president would certainly not make a mistake if he asked Chris Wray to be FBI director.”

