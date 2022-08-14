What you need to know about Canada’s controversial ArriveCAN app

Ottawa is making plans to expand the capabilities of its ArriveCAN app even as criticism continues to mount over the mandatory online entry system for travelers entering the country.

Earlier this week, Transport Canada announced an update about its plans to improve the app, including by adding an additional CBSA online pre-declaration feature for people traveling to Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Billy Bishop, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec and Halifax international airports.

The feature, which Transport Canada says reduces the time travelers spend at the Canada Border Services Agency kiosk by a third, is currently only available to those passing through Toronto Pearson, Vancouver or Montreal Trudeau International Airports.

“With thousands of travelers arriving at Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal airports each day, using the optional CBSA advance declaration can save hours of waiting,” Transport Canada said in a statement.

As Ottawa says it has no plans to retire the app, here’s an update on how it works, why it exists, and the pros and cons of continuing to use it.

Why was he put in his place?

Although the app was introduced earlier during the pandemicversion of ArriveCAN that people are familiar with today launched July 2021when Canada began easing public health restrictions on people entering Canada. Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents crossing the border are no longer required to quarantine upon return.

But Canada still wanted to find a way to account for people’s vaccination statuses and recent COVID-19 test results. The app allowed travelers to take a photo or upload a snapshot of their vaccine documentation to the app before going through customs.

How does it work today?

Canada has lifted most of its travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers, including the requirement for domestic travelers to show proof of vaccination while traveling by train or plane.

But regardless of vaccination status, all travelers arriving in Canada must provide their information to the ArriveCAN app – or the website version if they don’t have a smartphone – no later than 72 hours before entering Canada.

When travelers finish entering their information, a receipt is emailed to them to show to a Canadian border officer upon arrival, along with their COVID-19 test results and any vaccination documents.

The app has not been without problems. Last month, Public Safety Canada acknowledged a glitch that caused some travelers to be misinformed about the quarantine when it wasn’t really necessary.

What are the possible sanctions for non-compliance?

Travelers who fail to provide the required information will not be denied entry, but may face a 14-day quarantine, being required to be tested for COVID-19 on arrival and retested eight days later.

They could also face a $5,000 fine and face “additional delays at the border for public health questioning.” according to Canada’s main information page ArriveCAN.

Who is exempt from using ArriveCAN?

Yes, including people who are unable to access the app or website due to cognitive or physical disabilities.

Instead, they can provide information verbally at the border or by filling out a paper form.

The exception also applies to people who are unable to fill out information online due to a natural disaster, censorship, lack of internet access, or ArriveCAN failure.

Some people are also given some leeway when crossing a land border.

Effective May 24, “to allow for greater flexibility”, Canada’s Border Services Agency began issuing fully vaccinated Canadian overland travelers with a warning the first time they failed to complete the application, unless they had a previous history of non-compliance.

A union representing border workers told CBC News last month that 30 to 40 percent of travelers entering Canada in Windsor, Ontario, did not complete an application prior to arrival.

Who is against?

Mayors of border towns said the app is a barrier to tourists wishing to enter Canada and to trade.

Other politicians, including Conservative Party of Canada leader candidates Jean Charest, Pierre Poilivre, Leslyn Lewis and Scott Aitchison, have called for the app to be scrapped, saying it is causing headaches for some travelers and contributing to airport delays.

In a tweet last month, Poilivre urged Canada to “stop forcing ArriveCAN on people” and “restore sanity at our airports.” The tweet included a video, which CBC News has not verified, of an elderly man without a cell phone calling the app “furious bureaucracy” while at the Toronto airport.

That’s how stupid this liberal government has gone. Rules for the sake of rules. Rules that don’t make sense. Rules that upset and anger people. Don’t force ArriveCan on people. Restore sanity in our airports. https://t.co/hUepm7fhJC –@Pierre Poilievre

More recently, Lewis called the app a “surveillance experiment” that needs to be stopped.

This horrible ArriveCan spying experiment needs to be stopped. The government cannot continue to infringe on the rights and freedoms of Canadians. https://t.co/5rcDHOtzHi –@LeslynLewis

Who wants the app to stay?

MP Taylor Bahrak, a transportation critic for the New Democrats, said ArriveCAN continues to play an “important role” in helping to screen international arrivals for new options and verify that visitors to Canada are fully vaccinated to protect the country’s healthcare system.

“But the government needs to make the app work as intended so that it can reduce waiting times at airports and border crossings as promised,” Bahrach said in a statement.

He added that the government also needs to better deal with people who cannot use the online app for accessibility reasons.

“It is completely inappropriate for customs agents to act as IT specialists, eliminating the technological problems of travelers,” he said.

Green MP Elizabeth May said the app was helpful and easy to use during her travels.

“The recent outage, on the other hand, demonstrates a significant problem in terms of breaching privacy,” she said in a statement.

What does the government say about this?

In an announcement earlier this week, Transport Canada said 1,600 Canadian Air Transport Safety Authority security personnel had been hired across Canada since April, and 30 new customs screening kiosks were recently added at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

In a statement to CBC News, the CBSA said 99.53% of air travelers used ArrivedCAN in the week ending July 17, according to the latest available data.

The spokesperson added that millions of people have used the app without issue.

“Without ArriveCAN, traveler processing time would have increased significantly as these public health functions would have to be performed manually for each traveler by CBSA officers at the port of entry.”