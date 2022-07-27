What We Lost When Hotels Stopped Being Accommodations

type here...
Front desk manager Jerry Weinstein sits in the lobby of the Chelsea Hotel in New York City in 2007. Many famous artists such as Mark Twain, Bob Dylan and Arthur Mitchell have lived at the hotel over the years.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images


Residential hotels used to play a huge role in the American housing landscape, providing flexible housing for anyone who needed it, from the rich and famous to barely making ends meet. Slate staff writer Henry Grabar argues that the return of extended stay hotels could help address some of today’s dysfunctions in the housing market.

KNKX Will James reports of what happened after the tenants of a Tacoma, Washington residential hotel were forced into the housing market with very few options available.

You can read his entire series at the Merkle Hotel. here.

This episode also features a report on the US housing shortage from NPR’s Chris Arnold.

In participating regions, you’ll also hear a local news segment to help you understand what’s going on in your community.

Email us at consider this@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Connor Donevan. It was edited by Bridget Kelly, Justine Kenin and Uri Berliner. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.

