What We Lost When Hotels Stopped Being Accommodations

Enlarge this image toggle signature TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Residential hotels used to play a huge role in the American housing landscape, providing flexible housing for anyone who needed it, from the rich and famous to barely making ends meet. Slate staff writer Henry Grabar argues that the return of extended stay hotels could help address some of today’s dysfunctions in the housing market.

KNKX Will James reports of what happened after the tenants of a Tacoma, Washington residential hotel were forced into the housing market with very few options available.

You can read his entire series at the Merkle Hotel. here.

This episode also features a report on the US housing shortage from NPR’s Chris Arnold.

