What we know: Buffalo Bills release rookie punter Matt Ariza amid gang rape allegations

Former Bills punter Matt Ariza accused of gang rape of minor in October 2021

Bills was released Saturday night, two days after Araiza was named in the civil suit

The alleged victim’s lawyer said he spoke to Bills’ general counsel in July about the matter

The Buffalo Bills are still dealing with the management fallout of former punter Matt Araiza, who was accused of gang-raping a minor while attending San Diego State University.

Buffalo selected Ariza in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 180th overall pick. He won the starting punter job on August 22 when the team released veteran punter Matt Hauck. Ariza is also willing to serve as a holder during Buffalo field goals and extra-point attempts.

Araiza, 22, was released Saturday after the alleged victim filed a civil lawsuit Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court.

Here’s everything you need to know about the subject:

What are the charges against Araiza?

A civil lawsuit filed Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court alleges that Araiza sexually assaulted a drunken 17-year-old high school senior outside an October 2021 off-campus party at the home where Araiza lived. Several people have been accused of assault. According to the complaint, Araiza, who was 21 at the time, gave the victim a drink he believed to be “containing not only alcohol but other intoxicants,” even though he said he was in high school.

No criminal charges have been filed, pending an ongoing investigation that San Diego police have turned over to the district attorney.

What was Bills’ initial response?

On Thursday night, after the civil suit was filed, the Bills released a statement saying they had “thoroughly looked into” the allegations after they “recently” learned of them and were no longer commenting.

Buffalo played its final preseason game on the road Friday against the Carolina Panthers, eventually losing the game 21-0. As news of the lawsuit spread, the Bills faced mounting pressure and kept Ariza out of the game, even though he traveled with the team to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

After the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed this and said he didn’t feel it was right to play Ariza.

“It’s a matter of trying to find the truth at the end of the day,” McDermott added. “That’s the goal to find the truth and do the right thing. That’s what I keep coming back to in my mind and my heart: find the truth to the best of my ability and do the right thing.”

Did Bills contact the victim or her attorney?

According to the victim’s advocate, Daniel Gillian, Buffalo did not.

“They didn’t investigate,” Gillian told USA TODAY Sports on Friday. “I mean, you can’t investigate when you don’t even ask the primary witness what happened.

“There are two people. You need to talk to both.”

Bills Araiza released?

Yes. The Bills made the announcement Saturday evening, two days after the civil suit was filed.

“It’s been a tough last 48 hours, it’s been tough for a lot of people,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said at a news conference Saturday. “We sympathize with this whole situation, all the parties involved. This young lady, what she went through. You feel really bad about that whole situation. At the end of the day, it’s a legal situation – we don’t know all the facts. That makes it difficult.

“But at this point, we think the best course of action is for everyone to move on from Matt and let him take care of this situation and focus on it, so we’re parting ways there.”

When did Bills learn of the allegations?

Beane acknowledged Saturday night that the franchise became aware of the allegations against Araiza as early as July. Bean said he could not recall whether Gillian, the victim’s attorney, first learned of Buffalo’s allegations when Buffalo’s attorney was notified in July, or whether the team heard about it from Araiza. However, Beane insisted members of the Bills’ front office spoke to Ariza about the matter when the victim’s advocate contacted the franchise.

“We’re trying not to rush to judgment,” Bean said Saturday. “Obviously, Matt’s version is different. You want to give everybody as much of a process as you can. We’re not judge and jury.”

However, Aug. The Bills learned of the allegations at least a month before releasing veteran punter Matt Hauck, officially giving Araiza the job on the 22nd.

What happened when the alleged victim’s lawyer joined the bills in July?

On July 31, Gillian emailed the Bills’ general counsel, Kathryn D’Angelo, and said he was representing a woman who alleged that Araiza raped her as part of a gang-rape, according to a copy of the email obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

Gillian said she talked to D’Angelo over the phone the next day.

“I had a conversation with (D’Angelo),” Gillian said. “Extended conversation. She didn’t ask too many questions. I did most of the talking.

“She said she’d get back to me and she never did. And then I followed up with an email saying, ‘Hey, two weeks ago you told me you’d get back to me. You didn’t.’ And still no answer.”

What was the response to Araiza’s release?

Hours after Gillian’s release Saturday, she blasted the Bills over Araiza’s handling of the job with the team.

“The Buffalo Bills had no choice but to cut their young punter after their response to our claim was so badly dismissed: they ignored us, even though I warned them what would happen if they put their heads in the sand,” Gillian said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. “It’s enabling.”

“My client’s life was forever scarred in October 2021, but she conducted herself with grace and dignity. Not once did she express to me a desire to hurt her attackers out of revenge or hatred. She never asked for a pound of flesh. She was the only one who would save other young women from the hell she went through. Ask for kind justice.”

Did Araiza say anything about this?

While he is still a member of the Bills and after he sat out an exhibition game against the Panthers, Ariza released a statement Friday in which he denied wrongdoing.

“The facts of the incident are not as portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press,” Araiza said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports by his agent, Joe Linta. “I’m looking forward to setting a record soon.

Then, after his release Saturday, Araiza released another statement through his attorney, Kerry Armstrong.

“Matt is very disappointed that his career with the Bills is over, not because he played poorly, but because of the false accusations made against him by a young woman and her attorney,” Armstrong wrote in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. “I hope he’s back in the NFL soon. He’s the hardest working 22-year-old I know and he deserves it.”

