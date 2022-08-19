What we know about why some kids miss their routine immunizations

Some children across the country have fallen behind routine immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, with vaccination rates dropping by several percentage points in some provinces.

Pediatricians and other health officials say the decline in routine immunizations is a concern as cases of polio, a vaccine-preventable disease, are springing up in other parts of the world.

“As we move forward through the pandemic, we really need to focus on making sure kids maintain and receive these routine immunizations that we used to take for granted,” said Dr. Sloane Freeman, pediatrician at St. Michael’s Hospital and docent. at the Department of Pediatrics, University of Toronto.

Some experts say there may be several reasons why someone is not vaccinated, but I don’t think hesitation is the main reason. Those who spoke to CBC News suspect that school closures during the pandemic, a reallocation of public health resources and personnel, and an increased focus on COVID-19 vaccines may be behind the fall.

“This is a good wake up call that we need to be especially diligent and perhaps provide additional resources to catch this group of children because we know they have been missed,” said Julie Bettinger, professor of pediatrics at the University of British Columbia and vaccine safety specialist. at the British Columbia Vaccine Evaluation Center

Vaccination rates are falling

Pediatricians across Canada say they’ve seen more unvaccinated children than usual this time of year.

Just this week, Dr. Fatima Kakkar, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and professor of pediatrics at the University of Montreal, observed children who had never been vaccinated against tetanus. She says it’s “amazing to see how many” people are without protection.

“For the most part, it’s the younger kids who missed their regular appointments during the peak of the pandemic and just didn’t catch up.”

Latest data provided by government officials in Alberta and Saskatchewan. show drop in vaccination rates for many routine vaccinations.

AT AlbertaMost vaccination coverage rates have declined since 2020. Among them is the second dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine among seven-year-old children, with provincial coverage increasing from 79.2% to 75.8% in 2021.

in Saskatchewan, June 2021 data compared to data up to June of this year shows that immunization coverage among two-year-olds has declined. While 76.4% of two-year-olds were vaccinated against whooping cough with four doses in June 2021, by the end of June this year, only 73.4% had been vaccinated against the disease.

Pertussis immunization rates among seven-year-old children in the province also declined over the same time period in that province.

The reduction in vaccination coverage may seem small, but one pediatrician says the change is striking.

“In fact, you are looking at hundreds of children who are currently falling behind or not vaccinated. And that can make a huge difference in terms of identifying some of the diseases that we are vaccinated against and that we shouldn’t be seeing for,” said Dr. Ayisha Kurji. , pediatrician from Saskatoon and assistant professor at the University of Saskatchewan.

Freeman said Ontario has “very, very low coverage” of school-based immunization programs.

The number of 12-year-olds in Ontario vaccinated against meningococcal conjugate (MCV4), human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis B at school has dropped significantly. when comparing data from the 2019-2020 academic year to the 2020-2021 academic year.

In the 2019-2020 school year, about 70 percent of 12-year-olds started but did not complete the HPV vaccine series. This percentage of enrollment dropped to about 20 percent in the next school year.

“We really need to make sure they are caught and that these immunization programs continue and are well resourced to move forward,” Freeman said Wednesday during an online media event hosted by the Ontario Medical Association.

Why descent?

Last month, UNICEF announced 25 million children worldwide missed routine immunization against common childhood diseases by calling it “Red Alert” for the health of the child.

Bettinger says school-age children have been the hardest hit in Canada, as they typically received routine immunizations at school. But due to the pandemic affecting the distribution of the vaccine in schools, vaccination was not always carried out.

“We probably have at least two-year-olds who have potentially missed these vaccines,” she said.

She added that the COVID-19 immunization programs rolled out across the country also require a lot from the system.

“Honestly, the resources required are overwhelming. And, of course, this has been a public health priority for the past few years, which is why many other routine public health activities just haven’t been as well resourced,” she said.

A Quebec spokesman says schools have been given fewer routine vaccines because nurses have been redeployed to vaccinate against COVID-19, schools have been closed for the duration of the pandemic and students have been absent due to outbreaks.

But they added that regional health authorities were trying to catch up in 2020 and 2021 for students who missed school vaccines.

Ontario and Manitoba government officials say the redeployment of public health personnel during the pandemic has also affected data collection.

Freeman says families also didn’t have access to the healthcare system, as they did before the pandemic.

Some parents have also put off routine vaccinations because they were concerned about interactions with the COVID-19 vaccine, Curji said. That’s why she says caregivers should work out their problems with the health care provider.

“If you have questions, be sure to ask … those who make vaccines what to do and how to help them answer your questions and all your fears,” she said.

Bettinger added that vaccinating enough children against diseases like measles and polio is something that Canadian health officials have been fighting for years.

According to Federal data for 2017 the most recent available, all provinces and territories have failed to meet the national vaccination target of 95 percent for many routine childhood vaccines.

But Bettinger cautions against suggesting that lower vaccination rates among some children are due to vaccine hesitancy. It may exist, she said, but it is a smaller proportion of people compared to those who may not have vaccinated their children due to access.

“The pandemic has really interrupted services,” she said.

“We know there is mountains of evidence that the easier it is for a parent to vaccinate their child, the more likely that child will be vaccinated.”

COVID-19 vaccinations

As families prepare to return to school in the next few weeks, Freeman wants guardians to also consider getting their child vaccinated against COVID-19.

federal numbers show that 42.44% of children aged 5 to 11 completed their initial streak. In the 12-17 age group, nearly 19% completed the initial streak and received a booster.

“If a [COVID-19 cases] get up, we really want our kids to be protected,” Freeman said.

How can more children be vaccinated?

Freeman said public health units need to think about creative solutions for introducing routine vaccines, especially to reach underserved or marginalized populations.

Making it easier is key, according to Freeman and Bettinger, with school-based vaccination being recommended since children already go to school and are much easier to access.

“The easier we make it, the more likely people are to do it,” Bettinger said.