What we know about the deadly explosion at a prison camp in Ukraine

An explosion in a detention camp in eastern Ukraine killed at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war. The attack has infuriated Ukrainians, who call it a war crime. Russia claimed, without providing evidence, that a Ukrainian missile attack was the cause of the explosion.
Here is what we know about the explosion, its causes and consequences.
What do we know about the camp where the explosion took place?
The blast rocked the barracks of Correctional Colony No. 120, a POW camp in the Russian-occupied city of Olenivka in Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, around 11 p.m. Thursday evening. Among those detained were hundreds of Ukrainian fighters who surrendered to Russia in May. troops after the last battle in the defense of a steel plant in the port city of Mariupol.
Russia has called many of them war criminals without providing evidence, and many Ukrainians consider them heroes. There are believed to be at least 2,000 prisoners in the camp, and torture and ill-treatment have been repeatedly reported by prisoners, their relatives and human rights groups. The Ukrainian General Staff accused Russia of orchestrating the massacre in part to cover up evidence of torture and executions at the camp.
General Kirill Budanov, commander of Ukraine’s military intelligence, said construction of the barracks hit by the blast had been completed in the camp’s industrial area just two days before the blast. According to him, the prisoners had just been moved into them.
What do Ukrainians and Russians say happened that night?
The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine used an advanced US-made missile system known as HIMARS to strike the prison to deter desertions and also to prevent prisoners from providing information during interrogations. A senior US military official said the United States has not seen any evidence to support Moscow’s claim that HIMARS ammunition was used on the barracks.
Russia released photos and videos of the aftermath of the attack, showing twisted metal bunk beds and charred bodies. Adviser to the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak said that only one building was damaged, and analysis of the photographs showed that “thermobaric explosion from within.”
He accused Russia of moving debris from previous missile strikes against other targets into the POW camp to make it look like an outside attack, saying it was also suspicious that neither Russian soldiers nor camp workers were harmed.
Tatyana Kravchenko, an activist whose organization was in contact with prisoners in the camp, said that one of the prisoners called his wife on Thursday night during the explosion and told her that he heard not shelling, but an explosion. She said that the prisoner said that two of his friends were moved to another building on the day of the explosion. According to her, one was killed, the second was wounded.
In keeping with the rigid logic that often defines conflict, the remaining detainees are valuable to Moscow as a bargaining chip. General Budanov said in a statement that the attack appears to have been carried out by Russian mercenaries operating outside the normal chain of command. The Russian Defense Ministry appeared to have been caught off guard and forced to justify the attack after the fact, he said.
What legal remedies do prisoners have?
The International Committee of the Red Cross said that Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at the Mariupol Azovstal Iron and Steel Works should be treated in accordance with the Geneva Conventions, which state that prisoners of war should always be treated humanely.
On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said it would allow the ICRC and the United Nations to visit the site of the blast, but on Monday the ICRC said it had still not been granted access.
Many relatives of the prisoners expressed dissatisfaction with the Red Cross and the United Nations, arguing that they guaranteed security as a condition for the surrender of the militants.