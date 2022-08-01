What we know about the deadly explosion at a prison camp in Ukraine

An explosion in a detention camp in eastern Ukraine killed at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war. The attack has infuriated Ukrainians, who call it a war crime. Russia claimed, without providing evidence, that a Ukrainian missile attack was the cause of the explosion.

Here is what we know about the explosion, its causes and consequences.

What do we know about the camp where the explosion took place?

The blast rocked the barracks of Correctional Colony No. 120, a POW camp in the Russian-occupied city of Olenivka in Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, around 11 p.m. Thursday evening. Among those detained were hundreds of Ukrainian fighters who surrendered to Russia in May. troops after the last battle in the defense of a steel plant in the port city of Mariupol.

Russia has called many of them war criminals without providing evidence, and many Ukrainians consider them heroes. There are believed to be at least 2,000 prisoners in the camp, and torture and ill-treatment have been repeatedly reported by prisoners, their relatives and human rights groups. The Ukrainian General Staff accused Russia of orchestrating the massacre in part to cover up evidence of torture and executions at the camp.