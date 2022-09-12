New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

funeral of Queen Elizabeth IIBritain’s longest-reigning monarch is watched by millions around the world and many within the country.

Her Majesty died on Thursday at the age of 96 surrounded by family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her body arrived at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday after leaving Balmoral for the last time. After leaving Scotland, the Queen’s coffin will be transported to Westminster Hall in London to lie in state four days before her funeral.

Members of the British public will be allowed to pay their respects to one of the world’s longest-serving monarchs at Westminster. Her coffin rests on a raised platform surmounted by the Royal Standard surmounted by the Imperial State Crown, Orb and Scepter.

A military parade and members of the royal family will accompany her as her coffin makes its way through the streets of London from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.

Queen Elizabeth II commemorates King Charles III’s accession to the British throne

The Queen’s state funeral will be held on September 19. She was crowned in the historic church after her accession to the throne and she married Prince Philip in 1947. Since the 18th century, the abbey has not held a funeral for an emperor.

Members of Parliament, Government and former Prime Ministers will be present along with Heads of State of other countries. Queen’s heir, King Charles IIIHis coronation will also take place at Westminster in the coming months.

A state gun carriage from Royal Navy Her body will be carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, accompanied by Britain’s new king, according to the BBC.

The service will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Westminster before Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks.