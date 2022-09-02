What was found in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago? Read the list detailing what FBI agents recovered.

A federal judge in South Florida has unsealed a detailed list of what FBI agents found in an August search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

While the previous list showed the number of boxes marked “Confidential” or “Top Secret/SCI”, this list details what was inside the various boxes.

For example, the list says that item number 15 was a “box/container from a storage room” containing one government document marked “confidential”, four documents marked “secret”, two empty folders with “classified banners”, and two empty folders is Labeled “Return to Staff Secretary/Military Assistant” among other things.

