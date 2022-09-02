type here...
Politics What was found in Trump's Mar-a-Lago? Read the...
Politics

What was found in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago? Read the list detailing what FBI agents recovered.

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -

A federal judge in South Florida has unsealed a detailed list of what FBI agents found in an August search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

While the previous list showed the number of boxes marked “Confidential” or “Top Secret/SCI”, this list details what was inside the various boxes.

For example, the list says that item number 15 was a “box/container from a storage room” containing one government document marked “confidential”, four documents marked “secret”, two empty folders with “classified banners”, and two empty folders is Labeled “Return to Staff Secretary/Military Assistant” among other things.

Unsealed List:A judge released a list of documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

Trump’s Record Keepers:Meet Trump’s cast of record keepers who have taken on the Mar-a-Lago investigation

Read the unsealed list

Justice Department Case:Experts say the DOJ produced strong impeachment evidence against Trump, the filings aide

Mar-a-Lago photo:What the Trump Mar-a-Lago Photo Shows Vs. What we know about handling classified documents

Visual Explainer:DOJ Mar-a-Lago Photo Annotated: What Can We See in Rare Photo? What does that mean?

Previous articleSenate GOP re-election arm pushes ahead with new ads in midterm battlegrounds Arizona and Wisconsin
Next articleBefore Labor Day weekend, people in DC heard some pretty annoying things about fellow airline passengers.

Latest news

POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Environment Canada says online ‘climate police’ reports are false

Environment and Climate Change Canada is responding to online reports that it says falsely accuse the ministry of...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Rookie Spencer Strider breaks John Smoltz’s Atlanta Braves record with 16 strikeouts vs. Rockies

ATLANTA — Spencer Strider struggled to understand why his Braves teammates started talking to him about John Smoltz...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Daniel became the first Atlantic hurricane of the season

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 2 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Trump FBI raid: DOJ releases more details on documents taken from Mar-a-Lago

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on September 2nd Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

James Brolin shares his secret to successful 24-year marriage to Barbra Streisand: ‘Be a negotiator’

closer Video James Brolin thanked his lucky stars for his enduring...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre questioned by FBI over Mississippi welfare money: Report

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more

Must read

POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Environment Canada says online ‘climate police’ reports are false

Environment and Climate Change Canada is responding to...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Rookie Spencer Strider breaks John Smoltz’s Atlanta Braves record with 16 strikeouts vs. Rockies

ATLANTA — Spencer Strider struggled to understand why...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News