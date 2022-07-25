New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Floyd Mayweather had one of the most storied boxing careers in sports history with an undefeated career that spanned from 1996 to 2017. He ranks alongside boxing legends including Muhammad Ali, Rocky Marciano, Mike Tyson and Joe Louis. Fighting since the age of seven, he won his first boxing gloves championship in 1993 and bronze in the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Mayweather’s boxing achievements include more than 15 world championships in the super featherweight and light middleweight divisions. He is considered one of the richest athletes in the world, earning more than $280 million in 2018. Forbes. In 2021, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

In his most recent fight, he came out of retirement to take part in an exhibition fight against YouTuber Logan Paul in June 2021. The match went for a total of eight rounds, but no winner was declared. Instead, Mayweather landed over 40% of the punches he threw, while Paul landed just 12%, Mayweather being praised for his superior skills. Match statistics.

What is Floyd’s nickname?

During his prolific boxing career, he earned the nickname “Pretty Boy” Floyd due to his lack of scars or injuries on his face. Mayweather’s speed helped him avoid getting hit or knocked down throughout his career as an amateur and professional. However, when he switched to professional boxing, Mayweather changed his nickname to “Money”.

How many fights did Floyd Mayweather win?

For 26 years, the multi-weight class world champion was undefeated with 50 wins. The Boxing Hall of Famer is considered one of the fastest and most accurate punchers in the history of the sport. Of his victories, 27 were knockouts, and 23 he won by decision.

Mayweather’s career statistics on CompuBox indicate that he has won 26 consecutive world title fights, including 10 by knockout and 23 lineal title fights. His overwhelming career success has led some boxing experts to dub Mayweather the “greatest boxer of all time”.

What was Floyd’s highest grossing PPV fight?

Mayweather is one of many Profitable pay-per-view boxing fighters In all, the career generated more than 24 million PPV buys and more than $1.2 billion in revenue. He currently runs his promotional company, Mayweather Promotions, and owns Money Team Racing, which competes in NASCAR.

Mayweather has competed in five of the 10 highest-grossing boxing PPV fights of all time. At the top of the list is his 2015 fight with Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao, and his 2017 fight with UFC champion Conor McGregor is below.

