From Sharon Osbourne’s original series on Fox Nation to the first-ever original film “The Shell Collector,” every subscriber has something new to watch this fall.

If you haven't subscribed to Fox Nation yet, you can By signing up here.

Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back

In this new Fox Nation original series, Sharon Osbourne documented her experience at CBS, including the events leading up to her exit from “The Talk” — and the national fallout following her departure. For the first time, subscribers will learn about the events leading up to her departure and how she found herself in the crosshairs of the abolitionist culture movement.

Sharon Osbourne is coming to Fox Nation with a new documentary series

The four-part series takes an intimate look at Osbourne’s personal life, career and the struggles she faced and overcame. From being a music manager to creating an Emmy-winning reality TV show to being a judge on some of the biggest network TV talent shows, Osbourne has experienced enormous success—and setbacks. Although she has faced many personal and professional struggles throughout her career, Sharon reveals what allowed her to overcome them all and make her the strong, successful business titan she is today.

The documentary will also include insight and personal stories from her husband, music legend Ozzy Osbourne, and their children Jack and Kelly Osbourne. Along with exclusive interviews from those who witnessed the controversy with Osborne on “The Talk,” the series includes interviews with Meghan McCain, Carrie Ann Inaba and Piers Morgan, which will also air on Talk TV (News UK) “Uncensored.” Fox Nation, among others.

Shell Collector

This September, Fox Nation Making its splash in the field of original filmsPresents a slate of new projects, starting with a screen adaptation of author Nancy Naigle’s “The Shell Collector.”

In “The Shell Collector,” a military widow struggles with her husband’s death, a heartbroken Marine is forced to confront his past, and an elderly widow secretly spreads knowledge. When the lives of these three broken souls converge, they finally find peace and love.

This story of love and loss is about friendships that span generations and the meaning of the gifts you bring to them – no matter how small they may seem – It will hit Fox Nation todayand star actors Caitlin Clarke, Christopher Russell and Jennifer Higgin.

Forts USA

Follow Judge Jeanine Pirro as she dives into the rich history of one of the most beautiful castles in the United States. Here’s what’s up Expect viewers to actually visitFrom September 4:

Amorosa Castle

Built for fourth–Generation winemaker, Dario Sattui, is the only authentic 13th century Tuscan castle winery in the Americas. Today, the medieval-style castle is one of Napa Valley’s most famous wineries.

Olana State Historic Site

Designed by painter Frederick Church, this ornate villa in Hudson, NY is known as the artist’s living masterpiece. Today, Olana is a National Historic Landmark, with 250 acres of surrounding landscape that visitors can enjoy daily.

Reid Castle

Located on the campus of Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY, this Renaissance structure was completed in 1892 as a private home for diplomat and New York Herald Tribune owner Whitelaw Reed.

Cairnwood Estate

Built in 1895 by industrialist John Pitcairn, the architecture of this Gilded Age gem combines inspiration from the French Renaissance with classical Greek and Roman influences.

Just Happy Cooking: Live with Steve Doocy

Finally, if you are a A viewer who loves live TV – And Food – Fox Nation is cooking up something extra delicious for you! Grab your apron and join “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy for a live cook-along event featuring recipes from his new book, “The Simply Happy Cookbook.”

So if you’re interested in learning how to make Doocy’s famous lasagna grilled cheese sandwiches, sign up for Fox Nation and tune in on Friday, September 16.

