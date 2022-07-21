What to watch as the January 6 panel returns to prime time

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee returned to prime time Jan. 6 for its eighth hearing — a chance for lawmakers to present testimony about the U.S. Capitol coup this summer. And President Donald Trump Efforts are being made to reverse his 2020 election defeat.

Thursday’s hearing is expected to focus on what Trump has been doing at the White House since the Jan. 6, 2021, violence. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Republican of Illinois, one of the two members leading the inquiry, said he hoped that would happen. Open people’s eyes wide.

This will be the panel’s second hearing in prime time. The first, on June 9, was viewed by more than 20 million people .

What to watch for Thursday’s hearing:

Trump in the White House

Committee members said they would take a closer look at what Trump was doing at the White House that day as hundreds of his supporters violently pushed police into the building.

The panel has already revealed Trump’s testimony in previous hearings, showing clips of multiple White House aides trying to pressure the president to act or publicly calling for rioters to leave while watching television in a West Wing dining room. .

But there are still questions about what the president is up to, especially with an eight-hour gap in official White House records of Trump’s phone calls. From after 11 am to 7 pm that day.

The committee tried to fill that gap with other sources, such as witness interviews and subpoenaing private phone records. Panel member, Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., said Trump could have called off the riots at any time, but he didn’t. More than three hours or 187 minutes passed before he finally did.

“We still deal with the consequences today,” Aguilar said.

“You’ll hear that Donald Trump didn’t pick up the phone that day to order help from his administration,” said Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s Republican vice chairwoman, as she previewed the hearing last week.

New witnesses

Two former White House aides who resigned soon after the coup will testify at the trial . Former Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews and former Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger talk about what they saw and heard in the White House, as Trump learned of the mutiny and waited hours for rioters to be told to leave the Capitol.

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., who is leading the investigation with Kinzinger, said the two witnesses “believed in what they were doing, but did not believe in a stolen election.”

Luria said the committee “asked people who were in the White House, what they observed, what their reactions were.”

The whole story

The conclusion to the committee’s summer series of hearings seeks to close the narrative the panel has been telling since the beginning — that Trump’s claims of widespread fraud are false, but he pushes them anyway without regard for democracy or the people. influenced, and his words and actions incited riots at the Capitol.

Lawmakers are expected to give a minute-by-minute account of what happened on January 6, a cornerstone of previous hearings that examined the weeks running up to the coup.

The Democratic member of the committee is Representative Maryland. Jamie Raskin said there will be an investigation into what happened on Jan. 6 at three different locations: the White House, inside the Capitol, and outside the Capitol, where police officers were beaten and overwhelmed by rioters.

Cliffhangers

As the committee wraps up this “season” of investigation, like the television show, there are likely to be some cliffhangers.

Among the questions left unanswered by the committee: Will the committee call Trump to testify? Or his Vice President Mike Pence? Will there be more investigations? Are they holding back any information for their final report?

At least one hearing is likely in the fall, when the nine-member panel is expected to issue a report on its findings, but more hearings are possible. If Republicans win control of the House in November’s midterm elections They want to close the committee.

The panel’s work continues to echo other investigations, including by the Justice Department, which has arrested 800 suspected mobsters and seized or sought information from some politicians and others affiliated with Trump as he tried to impeach him. vote The Justice Department has asked the committee for some of his interview transcripts.

Raskin said before the hearings began that the measure of success would be “whether we’re able to preserve American democracy and our institutions — that’s the long-term test.”

Associated Press writers Kevin Freking, Farnoush Amiri and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Follow AP’s coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings at https://apnews.com/hub/capitol-siege