What to know about Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida

Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago, his permanent residence and winter home, was searched by the FBI on Monday.

Two people familiar with the search told USA TODAY that it was connected to Trump’s alleged removal of documents from his Mar-a-Lago property from the White House when his term ends in January 2021.

Here’s more about the 20-acre oceanfront estate.

Who Owned Mar-a-Lago Before Trump?

Charles William Post, a breakfast cereal merchant, left an inheritance of $11 million to his daughter Marjorie Meriwether Post.

She used $2.5 million to build the palace in the 1920s.

How many rooms does Mar-a-Lago have?

It was built in 1927 and includes 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms and three bomb shelters.

It also had an 1,800-square-foot living room, a 1,500-square-foot dining room, a theater, a 75-foot tower, 36,000 antique Spanish tiles, and a nine-hole golf course.

What happened to the estate after it was built?

When she died in 1973, Post willed Mar-a-Lago to the federal government as the Winter White House. The property was declared a National Historic Landmark a year ago.

The government returned it after seven years due to high maintenance costs.

How did Trump get Mar-a-Lago?

Trump bought the Mar-a-Lago, along with its furnishings, in 1985 for $10 million. He restored the house, adding a putting green, tennis courts and croquet courts. He then added a spa, salon and health club.

He converted it to a private club in 1995 to offset costs.

What does Mar-a-Lago mean?

Mar-a-Lago, which means “lake by the sea” in Spanish, refers to the estate’s position, with access from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway.

Trump is an employee of Mar-a-Lago, allowing him to stay there

Trump doesn’t stay at Mar-a-Lago during the summer because the club closes.

A 1993 agreement with the city of Palm Beach allowed Trump to convert Mar-a-Lago into a 10-guest-suite private club, but, in doing so, prohibited him from living there full-time. Despite the deal, Trump announced in 2019 that he was moving his residence from New York to Florida, and that Mar-a-Lago would be his new home.

And while some neighbors fought back, in 2021, Trump officially reneged on the 1993 deal, claiming he was an employee of his club. The town agreed with Trump’s attorney, who believed that his client performed activities at the club such as attending events, greeting guests and recommending candidates for membership.

Club membership includes “use of formal and casual dining areas, Mar-a-Lago spa, pool, beach club, elegant guest rooms, exclusive suites and state-of-the-art fitness center,” its website said.

