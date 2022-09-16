What to know about Judge Raymond Deary, Mar-a-Lago Search Special Master

Toggle caption Reuters

Reuters

Judge Eileen Cannon has appointed Judge Raymond Derry as a special master to review documents seized during a court-approved search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home in August.

Deary, 78, a former chief judge of the federal court for the Eastern District of New York, was one of Trump’s suggested special master candidates that the Justice Department did not object to.

Cannon directed Deary to issue an interim report and recommendations “as appropriate” during the review and set a Nov. 30 deadline to complete their work. The Justice Department has said it will appeal the special master’s order.

Here’s what you need to know about the special master’s background.

Derry was appointed by Reagan

Deary, then 41, was appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan to serve as a federal judge in New York in 1986, and he assumed senior status in 2011. Justice Department lawyers have said Deary has “substantial judicial experience” and is qualified to serve as a special judge. Master job.

Law A judge appoints a special master to review material seized from Mar-a-Lago

Derry earned a law degree from St. John’s University School of Law in 1969 and later served as an attorney for the Eastern District of New York before Reagan tapped him to serve as a judge. He served as Chief Justice from 2007 to 2011.

People interviewed by NPR who knew Deary described him as “fair.”

Andrew Weissman, a federal prosecutor, former senior member of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and a special master himself, described Deary as “compassionate” and “fair” and “the epitome of what you want in a judge.”

“If you ask both prosecutors and lawyers, they’ll say the same thing, that he’s so fair,” Weissman said. “It’s unusual to have a judge where both sides have just praised someone.”

When Weissman was working as a federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, the judge was late for court appearances. “A few days later, I got a handwritten apology from him in the mail,” Weissman recalls. The defense attorney received the same letter from the judge. “It was remarkable only because judges have so much power — they don’t need to,” Weissman said.

And in a statement to NPR, Daniel R. Alonso, a partner at Buckley LLP and a former assistant US attorney in the Eastern District of New York, called Deary “an old-school gentleman and unfailingly polite.”

“Judge Deary is a judge who, while fairly fair, would never tolerate the kind of arguments that Trump’s lawyers make,” Alonso said.

Deary served a seven-year sentence in the US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court

In this role, Deary was one of the judges who approved the FBI and Justice Department’s request to conduct a survey of Carter Page, who was a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign.

It was part of an investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. was there Several errors by the FBI in this processAccording to the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General, and of the four surveillance warrants approved by the FISA Court, two were declared invalid, including one approved by Dearie.

Mob figures and al-Qaeda feature in some of its most prominent cases

While active as a judge in the US District Court in Brooklyn, New York, Derry sentenced Abid Naseer to 40 years in prison. The Pakistani was a member of al-Qaeda and planned, but did not carry out, an attack on a shopping center in Manchester, England; the New York City subway system; and Danish newspapers. Naseer was sentenced to a possible life sentence.

Naseer, who represented himself in court, tried to plead with the judge as a person who was not a threat to the society. “Dear Judge, it is true that I have spent most of my life in pursuit of learning and not extremism and fundamentalism,” he said. ”I’m neither a career criminal nor am I,” Deary replied: ”I know you’re not. You are a terrorist.”

Deary also handled cases related to organized crime, including a case against the head of a crime family who tried to fake mental illness to avoid standing trial. Appearing in pajamas and a bathing suit On the street, talking to yourself and even urinating in public. He was later punished, but not by Derry.

In recent years, Deary has become an advocate for sentencing reform

In remarks to the New York Criminal Bar Association in 2016, he called for a “rethinking and significant rethinking” of the criminal justice system.

“If society relied on jail cells alone to find relief on the streets of New York or Chicago or to combat the heroin epidemic that has invaded our communities, little would change,” he said. Investing in programs to reach out to vulnerable people will benefit society.”

Derry admitted that at times, he “wanted to scream with frustration, sadness and anger” when he had to hand down the mandatory sentence.

He added:

We too often ignore the problems, the causes, the needs, sit back as a society, wait for them to commit crimes, prosecute them with great fanfare, root for harsher sentences and then pat ourselves on the back for a job well done, often filling prisons with countless non-violent criminals, often brutally. Longer sentences destroy the salvageable and endanger the well-being of innocent family members.

After 36 years on the bench, Derry went dormant

In August, Deary decided he wanted to go into inactive status as a judge, a short step from formal retirement. But it’s still unclear when the shift will finally happen, one of his employees told NPR. As an inactive judge, Derry can return to the bench if needed.

“I’m going to miss it,” he said New York Law Journal.