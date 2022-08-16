What to know about Harriet Hageman, Liz Chaney’s opponent in the Wyoming GOP primary

Harriet Hagman could be Wyoming’s next representative in the US House. With the support of former President Donald Trump, she ran in Tuesday’s Republican primary against incumbent Rep. Liz confronts Chaney.

Because Wyoming is consistently conservative, the winner of this primary is seen as the likely winner of the general election.

Hageman leads Cheney by 29 points A recent poll conducted by the University of Wyoming.

Here’s what you need to know about the Trump-endorsed candidate.

Latest:Liz Chaney of Wyoming, Sarah Palin of Alaska and Lisa Murkowski among the big names in the GOP primary.

Wyoming Primary:Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is on track to lose her Wyoming primary. Here’s how she’s chasing the big win

Who is Harriet Hagman?

Hageman grew up on a ranch near Fort Laramie, Wyoming.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1986 and a Juris Doctor in 1989 from the University of Wyoming College of Law. She served as a law clerk for a federal appeals judge.

Hageman, 59, has practiced law in the private sector in Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado. According to Iowa State University Women in Political Communication Archives.

She is a natural resources advocate, and co-founded the Wyoming Conservative Alliance in 2004 with her former business partner Kara Brighton. According to Ballotpedia. was the group’s goal“Increasing public participation at the state and federal regulatory levels” says Ballotpedia.

She ran for governor of the state in 2018, but lost in the primary.

Liz Chaney: How Liz Cheney went from Trump supporter and GOP leader to his fiercest critic and GOP outcast

Hagman announced the run

Hagman announced that he would run against Cheney for a Wyoming House seat on September 9.

Cheney took heat from fellow Republicans for speaking out against Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him.

“The people of Wyoming deserve leaders who reflect their views and values, but Liz Cheney betrayed us because of her personal war with President Trump, who won Wyoming twice by landslides,” Hagman said in a statement ahead of his official announcement. .

In a June 30 debate against Cheney, Hagman supported Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, Business Insider reports.

Hagman Primary Update:Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is on track to lose her Wyoming primary. Here’s how she’s chasing the big win

Endorsement of Donald Trump

Trump also endorsed Hagman on September 9.

“Harriet is for America First,” Trump said in a statement, while slamming Cheney as a “RINO” — “Republican in Name” — and “Democrats’ number one provider of sound bites.”

Trump praised Hagman’s stance on border enforcement, crime, gun rights and what he called “election integrity.”

Trump said he screened several Wyoming Republicans seeking to run against Cheney and urged the candidates to unite against Cheney, his GOP nemesis, in a one-on-one race.

Kevin McCarthy endorses Hagman

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., endorsed Hagman in February.

“After spending time with Harriet, it is readily apparent that she will always listen to and prioritize the needs of her local communities and focus on tackling our nation’s biggest issues,” McCarthy told The Federalist. “I look forward to serving with Harriet for years to come.”

Hagman was once an ally of Cheney’s

Hagman and Cheney’s relationship has not always been contentious. She worked on Cheney’s US Senate campaign in 2014.

“I’m proud to introduce my friend Liz Chaney,” Hageman said at the time. “I know Liz Chaney is a proven, courageous, constitutional conservative, someone who has the education, background and experience to effectively fight for Wyoming on the national stage.”

Contributed by: Ella Lee