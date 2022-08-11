What to know about abortion laws in Puerto Rico, Guam and other US territories

The Supreme Court’s landmark case Roe Vs. The decision to overturn Wade brought into question the reproductive rights of Americans across the country, which established a constitutional right to have an abortion. But those living in the continental United States were not the only US citizens affected.

Without constitutional protection of abortion rights, US state legislatures can decide for themselves whether and to what extent access to abortion is guaranteed, unless Congress intervenes.

Here’s what to know about US territories’ abortion rights after Roe.

What are the US territories?

The US Territories are “unincorporated insular territories” or areas under the jurisdiction of the United States that are neither states nor federal enclaves, According to the Home Department.

There are 13 US territories, of which only five are permanently inhabited: Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Are they sovereign?

Not completely. This Constitution says That the US Congress has the power to make laws directly for the territories or to transfer that function to a legislature elected by its citizens, so long as those laws comply with the US Constitution and acts of Congress.

Citizens of inhabited territories are US citizens and are able to vote in presidential primaries, According to the US Commission on Civil Rights. However, they are not represented in the Electoral College or the US Senate and have only nonvoting representation in the US House of Representatives.

Abortion rights in US territories after Roe

Because the US The laws of the territories are subject to the US Constitution, Roe v. Overturning Wade eliminated protections for abortion rights provided by the Constitution since 1973. States can enact their own abortion laws, unless Congress intervenes.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico has abortions Legal if it is done by a “therapeutic prescription” from an authorized physician and protect the life or health of a pregnant person.

In 2020, Govt. Wanda Vazquez Signed into law the Civil Code K Recognizes the “personhood status” of the fetus and says that it is “considered innate to all effects that suit him or her.” However, according to the Code, “the rights recognized to the nascent (unborn child) are subject to that live birth and do not in any way undermine the constitutional rights of a pregnant woman to make decisions about her pregnancy.”

However, there are efforts among conservative politicians in Puerto Rico to limit access to the process. On June 21, the Senate of Puerto Rico Approved a measure banning abortions after 22 weeks Unless there is a risk to the health or life of the pregnant person, a fetal anomaly that leads to a medical determination of non-viability or fetal non-viability.

territory cancelled Pre-Ro ban in 2011.

US Virgin Islands

In the US Virgin Islands, east of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Sea, there are abortions Up to and including 24 weeks of pregnancy and must be performed by a licensed physician. Abortion after 12 weeks should be done in hospital. The procedure is allowed after 24 weeks if the pregnancy threatens the life or health of the pregnant person.

Doctors A parent or legal guardian may be notified Regarding abortion of a minor without the minor’s consent.

Guam

Abortion is legal in Guam, in the western Pacific Ocean, east of the Philippines, if it Is done for 13 weeks by a licensed physician, or up to 26 weeks if a physician determines that the child will be born with a physical or mental defect or that the pregnancy resulted from rape or adultery. The procedure is allowed at any time if the pregnancy threatens the health or life of the pregnant person.

However, abortion care is limited to physicians and the last abortion provider in the region Retired in 2018. In 2021, Judge Injunction issued which will allow a pregnant person to obtain abortion pills via video conferencing with offshore physicians, without an in-person visit.

A pregnant person must Get counseling and wait for the mandatory 24 hours Before having an abortion. Minors must Get consent From a parent, legal guardian or judge.

Northern Mariana Islands

In the Northern Mariana Islands, north of Guam, in Micronesia, in the Pacific Ocean, abortion is prohibited, “except as provided by law.” According to the constitution of the region. However, there is no operative law on abortion.

a 1995 Opinion from the Attorney General’s Office The right to privacy includes the right to obtain an abortion.

“This qualified right to abortion must be recognized and respected by the CNMI, just as fifty states have recognized and respected it over the past 20 years since Roe v. Wade became law,” the opinion reads, referring to the Commonwealth. of the Northern Mariana Islands.

The Supreme Court in Roe v. The status of abortion after Wade’s repeal remains unclear. There are no abortion providers in the region, According to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

American Samoa

American Samoa, in the South Pacific Ocean, Prohibits abortion Unless the pregnant person’s life is in danger or their physical or mental health is significantly impaired. Abortion should be performed by physicians only. There are no abortion providers in the region, According to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Any person who distributes or sells a drug or medicine that terminates pregnancy faces a Class A misdemeanor.