What the Pope apologizes for during his visit to Canada

“Boarding school was and still is a nightmare.” For over a century, Canada’s indigenous children have been taken from their homes and sent to boarding schools to be forcibly assimilated into white society. And thousands were never seen again. Now, more than 20 years after the closure of the last school, the remains of these lost children are being searched across the country. “There’s nothing on the surface, but once we interpret the data, we’ll see if we can find these kids.” We followed a group of archaeologists who came to the Muscovite tribe to explore what lies underground. “There are unmarked graves there. They are everywhere. But nothing has been done.” Here, some boarding school survivors hope that scientific data will reveal to the rest of the world the truth they have known for a long time. “These stories are real. I saw something here. And people never listened.” Harvey Dejarlet was sent to boarding school when he was 6.5 years old. “And I remember being locked up in the dorm. I cried so much because of the harshness. The little boys’ bedroom is where we were kept. They shave their heads, cut off their braids. A boy hung himself here. I found him hanged. He didn’t hang. He lay there. He was already…” Generations of indigenous children were physically and sexually abused in boarding schools. They were created by the Canadian government and were originally run by the Catholic Church. “There used to be a chapel here. Here we prayed 10 times a day. They called us little savages. “You little savage. Your ceremonies are paganism. That’s how they spoke to us.” After graduation, Harvey worked as a caretaker at the school for 22 years. Today, he still visits the grounds of the former school, even though it closed in 1997. “I come here almost every day. I have a dream about seniors. You know, like a call. And I know what they’re calling about. These are our children.” “Look at your card. And you could just draw a circle so we can know exactly where those graves are.” The First Nation has invited archaeologists to search for unmarked graves, and the testimony of survivors will be critical. The elders have long told stories about what happened in these schools, but they were rarely believed outside of their community. “We lived over the graves for many, many years. But we couldn’t do anything. There is a big hill here – all the graves, all the graves. “As far as researchers coming here, that was a long time ago.” Laura Oochu is Harvey’s longtime partner. She also went to boarding school Muskowekwan. “I’m at the point where I’m trying to figure out what it all means for — for all of us right now? People are unhappy that they found our children. This horror, this is life with it. They deserve honor and respect, you know? That’s all I think they would like.” “I’m pretty sure there’s something in there. The search is being conducted by archaeologists Terence Clark and Keisha Supernant. They use ground penetrating radar to find burial sites. The rest of the team is made up of graduate students, including Mikaela Champagne, who, like Kisha, is a native. “So, I have been working as an archaeologist for about 20 years. And with indigenous communities, they often prefer less destructive methods, that is, ways of not disturbing a lot of land. So there are a bunch of them. And this is a 3-year-old child. And all this in one year. “The work we do with GPR is to find children’s graves. And before we really get into that, we need to understand how many kids we’re looking for.” Many records from that era are incomplete or have been destroyed, but the remaining documents hold clues to some of the deaths and mistreatment. “There are a couple of suspects who are about 14 years old.” “Children are children.” The Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission investigated boarding schools and concluded in a 2015 report that many children died from malnutrition, disease, and suicide. “It was a deliberate act of colonization, ‘eradicating the Indian in the child.’ This is a direct quote.” “Word Mastery”. “It was planned, it was heartless, and the violence and death was known.” “You know, I was raped by a gang at school? And after going through all that sexual abuse turmoil, I became suicidal at school. I was 12 years old when I tried to commit suicide. Many of us who came out of this school had a hard time.” Harvey came to the school to personally show the researchers where to look. My name is Harvey. – I’m Terry. “I’ve been here since 1949.” “Wow.” “I studied here for 17 years and worked here for another 22 years. From here to the very end, you need to look at it. There were bodies all the time, about to the very bottom, where the line is about there, maybe only there. “GOOD.” “Okay, let’s maybe write it all down and smear it before I dig anything in here.” “Sounds great.” “Archaeology has a very dark past with the theft of indigenous remains. And something in me told me that this is what I should be a part of. The equipment is actually quite heavy. It’s kind of representative of what helps to take some of that weight out of these communities.” “So GPR basically takes an electromagnetic wave and sends it to the ground from a sensor at a certain frequency. Thus, the higher the frequency, the denser the wave. And it sends it down. And it’s basically a measurement of what’s reflected back.” After scanning the ground for four days, the team processes the data and combines it in 3D to see if the resulting images show any signs of child remains. “From four and a half to seven and a half, there’s just a lot going on.” Something is going on, yes. “This is the form we found. From the color pattern, one can almost imagine a child lying on its side in this hole. We have survivors telling us to search this place. There is no other natural phenomenon that could explain why you have this oval hole below the surface. And then the fact that there are eight against 10 or 12, all those things together, um, yeah.” “This is as accurate as we can get. “Aha.” “It’s heartbreaking.” “That’s why we do it. It’s simple – it shows the value of what we’re doing.” And there are thousands of them all over the country. Thousands. People deserve answers and they deserve justice.” This time they found two unmarked graves. But the researchers say they expect to find more than 80 more in Muskovekwan. They have yet to scan large areas of land around the school. “We traditionally believe that our ancestors constantly walk beside us and with us to give us strength. We turned a corner and there was a boiler room. The boiler room was used as a way to get rid of some of the remains and children. It was difficult, but as the survivor’s granddaughter, I also needed to understand what she went through.” “We are supposed to be objective scientists, but there are moments of emotion. Sometimes it’s joy, sometimes sadness, and everything in between.” “Underneath this grief and everything else, you can sometimes feel relief.” After ground-based sonar determines where the bodies may be buried, the First Nation hopes to hold a traditional celebration and ceremony to honor the children who died at the school. The next step for the community is to decide if they want to dig up the remains. “Do you think all this is closing the boarding school era? I think so.” – I think so, yes. “It’s a choice to heal from trauma, abuse. We know who we are. We come from this land given by the Creator. That’s who we are.”