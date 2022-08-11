What the Inflation Act does and does not do about rising prices

Toggle caption Kevin Dietz/Getty Images

A massive climate, health care and tax bill heading to President Biden’s desk is called the De-Inflation Act. But how much of an impact does it actually have to lower consumer prices, which are rising at the fastest pace in nearly 40 years?

After months of negotiations, the 755-page version of the bill passed the Senate on Sunday and will soon come up for a vote in the House, where it is expected to pass.

The White House says the roughly $700 billion package will address inflation in two major ways: by reducing energy and health care costs for families and by helping to reduce the deficit.

“And that’s why Democrats and Republicans, former Treasury secretaries, economists across the board have said that this bill will have a positive impact on inflation and address some of the biggest and longest-standing problems facing our country, like prescription drugs and the like. Combating climate change,” National Economic Council Director Brian Dees said in an interview with NPR this week. Morning edition.

Although experts generally agree that legislation will help slow the rise in prices, it may not do so in the way or as quickly as you might think. As the law nears finalization, here are some answers about what it means for inflation.

How will this bill reduce inflation?

The bill would take small steps to help bring inflation back to normal levels, said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

“It will generally work in the right direction and help the Federal Reserve, which has primary responsibility for preventing inflation,” Akabas said.

According to Akabas, there are three main ways to target rising prices bills. First, it plans to reduce the federal deficit, which is the difference between how much the U.S. government spends and how much it earns in taxes and revenue. When money is scarce in the economy, demand falls and prices rise, Akabas said.

Because the bill contains many provisions to encourage spending, its net effect is on inflation unclear.

Second, it will promote the production of certain goods, mainly in renewable energy. Having more supply than demand could help reduce some costs over time, he added.

Third, and more directly, a provision in the bill would help limit price increases for certain prescription drugs by allowing Medicare to negotiate their prices with pharmaceutical companies. Still, some of the biggest drivers of inflation, including food and energy costs, are not immediately addressed.

OK – so how soon?

Experts say that this proposal will not help in reducing inflation.

“It is unlikely to have a major impact on inflation in the next few months,” Akabas said.

Some experts, such as Kent Smetters, faculty director of the Penn Wharton Budget Model, don’t expect a significant impact in the next few years.

“On the one hand, it doesn’t raise inflation, which is what people were worried about in the past about passing legislation like this right now,” Smetters said. “But at the same time it doesn’t really remove it from rising prices.”

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, which scored the bill, also determined that the bill would have a “negligible effect” on inflation this year and next.

If the impact on inflation is limited, what else to do?

The package includes $430 billion in new spending to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, invest in clean energy technologies and increase subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.

The bill plans to bring in more than $300 billion in new revenue, Democrats sayBy imposing a 15% minimum tax on corporations earning more than $1 billion and a new excise tax on corporate stock buybacks.

“The way to think about this is not about inflation at all, but about the trade-off between helping people who need more help, especially health care and reducing carbon, versus the potential impact on future investments,” Smetters said.

What changes will I see in the near future?

While experts don’t see a quick curb on inflation through the bill, there are several measures to help with higher costs. For example:

The bill offers several tax credits for people who switch to clean energy sources, including electric vehicles and rooftop solar panels. Those incentives would take effect in 2023 and, according to Democrats, would cut greenhouse emissions by 40% from 2005 levels by the end of the decade.

The Internal Revenue Service will get a boost in funding, specifically to improve its customer service and tax enforcement. Akabas said the investment could help alleviate some of the challenges with longer response times or tax refund processing. It can also increase the collection of taxes that are currently due but not paid.

Millions of Americans will continue to receive subsidies that help with rising health insurance premiums that were originally scheduled to expire next year.

The bill would put an annual cap of $2,000 on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for people insured by Medicare, which would be most effective for senior citizens with diseases such as cancer and multiple sclerosis. But that provision won’t come into effect until 2025.

“Prices are higher now but we’re talking about prices that have been burdening household budgets for decades,” said Rakeen Mabud, chief economist at the Groundwork Collaborative, a progressive economics think tank.

“We’ve been struggling with rising health care costs for a long time, and this bill is an important step forward.”

Will I see an increase in my taxes?

Most households are unlikely to see a direct impact on their taxes, said Akabas, who focuses on federal budget policy.

Instead, the tax increase will fall largely on corporations. That being said, some employees may feel the tax burden indirectly.

“If a company is less profitable and less able to spend money on labor and less able to pay higher wages, individuals throughout the economy will feel that,” Akabas explained.

Chye-Ching Huang, executive director of New York University’s Tax Law Center, does not expect a significant impact on wages. Since the tax cut in 2017, economists haven’t seen a big difference in wages, Huang said.

“A reversal for some of those larger corporations might be expected to have a similar smaller or earlier impact,” she said.