What the Bank of America Mortgage Pilot Can and Cannot Fix Home Ownership Inequalities

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Last week, Bank of America launched a pilot program that waives the down payment, closing cost, minimum credit score, and mortgage insurance for select first-time homebuyers in select Black and/or Hispanic areas.

The goal is to strengthen homeownership among communities that have historically struggled in the real estate market, and in particular to help Black and Hispanic families build wealth over time.

Some experts say it’s a good step forward, but fear the program isn’t enough to support homeowners once they’ve purchased a home.

“It’s not that we just invite people into their homes, it’s that we can also help them get the savings and resources they need to keep their homes safe and healthy for the long term.” — Samira Payne, Director for public relations. revitalization at Rebuilding Together, a non-profit group dedicated to safe and healthy housing, NPR reported.

What does the program include

Eligibility will primarily be determined by income, home location, and payment history for bills such as rent, telephone, utilities, and auto insurance. Applicants must also complete a home buyer certification course.

The initiative is being implemented in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami, especially in areas where blacks and/or Hispanics are in the majority.

“Homeownership strengthens our communities and can help individuals and families build wealth over time,” said A.J. Barkley, head of community and community lending at Bank of America. statement.

Depending on the success of the initiative, the company will consider expanding in the coming months, a spokesman for Bank of America told NPR.

Racial gap in home ownership

The racial disparity in the nation’s housing system dates back to slavery and was exacerbated by segregationist practices such as redlining where federal agencies refused to insure the mortgages of people in certain areas. The term is most associated with black neighborhoods.

Today, many residents in predominantly black or Hispanic neighborhoods continue to struggle in the housing market due to discriminatory practices.

In 2020, blacks and Hispanics were more likely to be denied mortgages than their white or Asian counterparts, according to the study. February report from the National Association of Realtors.

While white, Asian, and Hispanic Americans saw a “ten-year high” in homeownership that year, black Americans were slightly lower in 2020 than they were in 2010.

No down payment or minimum credit score will help black, Hispanic, and white low-income borrowers

It may take years or decades for some potential homebuyers to save up for a down payment on a home. This may be especially true for Black and Hispanic families, who earn about half as much as the average white household. report for 2021 from the Federal Reserve System.

“Even a down payment of 3% for a house is a level of wealth or just free money that many families do not have. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition, NPR reported.

Removing minimum credit scores and reviewing payment history will also help families who have student loans or medical debt but tend to be responsible borrowers, he said.

Van Tol envisions that both of these strategies will help communities that have historically lacked capital and credit.

“It will help a lot of black and Hispanic borrowers, and I think it will also help a lot of low-income white borrowers,” he added. “This is a good thing.”

Black and Hispanic Neighborhoods Need Investment to Increase Home Value and Prosperity

The program’s Home Buyer Certification course is designed to demonstrate an applicant’s ability to meet current commitments and create a budget roadmap to sustain their home in the future, a Bank of America spokesperson said.

But Payne of Rebuilding Together said it wasn’t enough.

“A course for first-time homebuyers can help develop knowledge about savings and maintenance, but we also understand that there are things that go beyond these initial savings, such as unexpected expenses, critical home repairs, disaster recovery,” Payne said.

She added that in order for the program to be a long-term success, it is necessary to increase investment in the target areas as a whole.

“Having resources in the community outside of the home, such as public spaces, organizations and quality schools, are all related to realizing the benefits of homeownership and helping people build resilience to the challenges that may arise,” Payne said.