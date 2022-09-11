New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News Digital spoke to Gen Z Americans on campuses across the country ahead of the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

This is the first generation to learn about the attacks through others because they were not born the day America was attacked. Members of the college class of 2026 were not born until three years after the attack.

“It’s hard to find it very meaningful because you weren’t there when it happened,” admitted the University of Texas at Austin student.

The students agreed that it is important for future generations to continue learning about the events of 9/11 in school, as they did.

Tunnel to Towers Frank Siler Lack of 9/11 Education in US Schools: ‘It’s Terrible’

“I think 9/11 is a very relevant part of American history,” the University of Florida student told Fox News Digital. All college students told Fox News Digital that they had been taught about the attacks, with some feeling “it should be taught more.”

The attacks revealed a deeply shaken nation, many united in grief and patriotism. These attacks led to wars in the Middle East, which people initially flocked to.

The historic event also shaped how Americans view the threat of terrorism, with many supporting security measures at airports and other public spaces.

Although the majority of students interviewed did not live to see the towers fall, the students later grew up and were able to see America unite over their shared tragedy.

The lasting legacy of 9/11 is shared today, with many Americans remembering what they were doing and where they were when they learned of the attacks.

Despite the ongoing debate over how history should be taught in schools, lessons about 9/11 continue to highlight the courageous acts of the men and women of the World Trade Center and first responders.

“It’s about sacrifice and not forgetting the people who gave their lives for others,” said a student at the University of Florida.

Students see the annual commemoration as an opportunity to also highlight how the nation came together after that day and to “never forget” the tragedy that shaped their childhoods.

21 Years After 9/11: Do Our Leaders Still Understand That Keeping Americans Safe Is Government’s First Job?

“The whole country was together,” the University of Florida student said. “There was no animosity towards each other. Everyone was an American after that day.”

Noting the country’s recent polarization, a University of Central Florida student admitted it’s a reminder that the country isn’t as divided as it seems.

“I think we have more in common than we think because, after things like this happen, a lot of people come together,” the student told Fox News Digital.

A University of Texas student noted that people “may have different political beliefs and different backgrounds” but it’s important to stay “united.”

“What happens affects everyone,” she said.

Other students shared what lessons they felt were important from these horrific attacks.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Always check on your loved ones,” said the University of Central Florida student. “Always tell them you love them.”

A student at the University of Florida said it was a reminder that not everything needs to be divided along partisan lines.

“Thousands of people lost their lives because of 9/11,” the student told Fox News Digital. “It should not be politicized.”