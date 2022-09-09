What Queen Elizabeth’s Lifetime Debt Should Mean for Us Now

“Duty” and “service” may seem strange words when applied to a queen or a king. They are figures of power, privilege and luxury – people who live in castles with any number of assistants at their disposal.

But those words were central to the official announcements that followed the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.

“She believed in serving her people above all and inspired so many with her dedication to the Crown,” Governor General Mary Simon said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recalled that Elizabeth “sworn to dedicate her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people.” On behalf of the Canadians, he thanked her “for fulfilling this vow and for lifelong service.”

Former Prime Minister Paul Martin has cited the Queen’s “devotion to duty … as an inspiration”. Anthony Rota, Speaker of the House of Commons, said “the Queen has served Canada and the Commonwealth with great devotion and distinction.”

“Her Majesty’s sense of duty to Canada was deeply rooted and demonstrated in her actions,” said Conservative leader interim Candice Bergen. “Queen Elizabeth II has lived a life full of history and duty,” said NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

People gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London on Thursday following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth’s death. (Frank Augstein/Associated Press)

At its most fundamental level, Queen Elizabeth served an institution that, though flawed and burdened with a complex history, is at the very heart of Canadian and British democracy. For over 70 years, she supported this institution.

The value of this achievement has become more apparent in recent years as world events have shown that the stability of the institutions we so often take for granted is not guaranteed.

From Saint Laurent to Trudeau

The full extent of her reign is almost difficult to fathom. In its 155-year history, Canada has had 23 prime ministers, 12 of them have served under it. This run started with Louis Saint Laurent in 1952 and ended with Justin Trudeau in 2022.

Until today, no Canadian under the age of 70 has known a world in which he was not a reigning monarch.

“In a complex world, her unwavering grace and determination has brought comfort and strength to all of us,” Trudeau said Thursday in Vancouver.

She no doubt felt immense pressure to ensure that the monarchy she had inherited did not collapse before her eyes. It would be quite understandable if she feared the thought of becoming the last Queen of England (and Canada). And, obviously, this work had significant advantages. Despite the talk about the duty and hardships of service, this, of course, was not all the sacrifices and hardships.

Locals greet Queen Elizabeth as she walks through the streets of Iqaluit October 4, 2002. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

But by public opinion, she did a good job – even if Canadians were not enthusiastic about the idea of ​​a hereditary monarch. As of April, 63 percent of Canadians They said they were positive about her.

In the same poll (conducted by the Angus Reid Institute), 51% of Canadians said they did not believe Canada should remain a constitutional monarchy (the recent drama involving the royal family may have contributed to this conclusion).

The future of the Crown – at least in Canada – is far from certain.

The main work of the monarch

Some merit in the country, Canada, has been and must be done. institution at the heart of our political system . And writing the Crown out of Canada’s constitution will take a lot of work – and the alternatives may not be better.

Nevertheless, the transition from Queen Elizabeth II to King Charles III will be a dangerous moment for the monarchy.

But under Elizabeth it continued. As a person, she supported him for more than seven decades – longer than any other person in the history of this institution. She did not leave office (as difficult as it is to imagine the departure of a monarch), but she did not convince Canadians by her words or actions that they needed to do away with her or the institution she represented.

Queen Elizabeth sits alone in St George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who has been by her side for 73 years, at Windsor Castle April 17, 2021. (Jonathan Brady/Associated Press)

Ultimately, it is the great duty of the monarch and his representatives to ensure the existence of the institution. Even if it means adapting to a changing world.

Until Thursday, many Canadians probably took it for granted that she was there and will remain – in that castle in England, on the back of our banknotes and coins.

But her departure in these troubled times should remind us of how little we can take for granted—and how much there is to say—that we must live in the service of strong, enduring democratic institutions.