The recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent firing of Tampa’s state attorney, and rampant violent crime in cities from Los Angeles to Philadelphia, where district attorneys work more like defense attorneys than prosecutors, have fueled the surge. A debate about the responsibilities of the Attorney General as we struggle to keep our cities and towns safe.

A prosecutor’s main job responsibilities are fairly straightforward: (under oath) to fairly and equitably enforce/enforce the laws of the jurisdiction; seek justice in every case; enhance public safety; and respect the rights of crime victims. There are many complexities surrounding this position, but prosecutors who focus their attention on these basic duties will serve their communities well.

Their duty to enforce the laws of their state is non-negotiable, and not just because prosecutors are sworn to do so (although that should be reason enough). Predictability and consistency are critical parts of a fair criminal justice system. Whether someone faces serious consequences for prosecution should not depend on the policy preferences of the Attorney General, who was elected or appointed to uphold, not undermine, the state’s duly enforced laws.

There is a place for “practical discretion,” but such discretion should be exercised at the macro level by establishing enforcement priorities to ensure public safety, not as hollow justification for wholesale abdication of responsibility for enforcing laws with which prosecutors disagree. . For example, when gun violence increases, effective prosecutors will use their discretion to prioritize gun crime prosecutions, which may emphasize other, non-violent crime prosecutions, but not ignore them (and certainly don’t declare that you will ignore them).

Prosecutorial discretion is appropriate even at the “micro” level. Prosecutors should be open to exercising their discretion not to pursue a particular case or when the particular circumstances of an individual defendant warrant, to exercise leniency. This is part of doing justice in every case, another cardinal rule of being an effective prosecutor.

But justice in every case requires more than that. In general, it calls for evaluating all the circumstances—the nature of the crime, the harm to the victim, the strength of the evidence, the defendant’s criminal history—to determine the best estimate of a “just” verdict. That’s the end. Note, this does not include consideration of the defendant’s or victim’s race, or sacrificing a strong case and victim’s interests in an effort to address societal ills, which would endanger public safety.

Prosecutors must be acutely aware of their important role in public safety. The prosecutor’s office sets the tone for law enforcement in their area. Criminals, like policemen, differ with prosecutorial tendencies. People who “catch and release” people with illegal guns, for example, send a message that criminals can carry prohibited weapons with impunity. Minimal effects of violent crime lead to more violent crime, which instills fear among residents and diminishes community vitality.

Prosecutors demanded police support for public safety. This means following lawsuits when they develop strong cases and publicly recognizing their service to their communities. Prosecutors can significantly influence the public’s view of law enforcement – ​​if they disrespect the police, how can we expect the public to respect them?

In contrast, support for the police cannot be blind – holding officers accountable for their misdeeds when prosecutors need to build trust in the criminal justice system. In addition to increasing community confidence in law enforcement, such a curriculum elevates the profession, thereby enhancing public safety.

Finally, prosecutors should always consider the rights of crime victims when making important decisions in a case. The real victim is their customer. Prosecutors must empathize with them, inform them, advocate on their behalf, and consider their wishes in plea negotiations and sentencing recommendations. Regardless of the outcome, victims must believe that they are respected, informed, and heard, and that their concerns are, at the very least, elevated above those of the perpetrator.

Supporting victims of crime is a moral imperative, but it also has a practical benefit; They are often key witnesses in a case, and positive communication with the prosecutor’s office will keep them engaged in the case, improving the chances of a successful outcome (and thus increasing public safety).

Following these four principles served me well during my five years as county prosecutor in Burlington County, New Jersey. Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York etc. It’s worth asking whether the “progressive” district attorneys here are following this formula, and whether their cities will be better off if they do.