What Parents, Teachers, and Students Should Know About New CDC COVID Guidance

A new school year has begun, and with it new federal guidance to contain the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance, largely relaxing virus transmission protocols and leaving much of the decision-making to individuals and local authorities.

The changes to the current leadership are a reflection of the country’s broad immunity. According to Greta Massetti, a senior epidemiologist at the CDC, about 95% of the population has some immunity due to a combination of vaccinations and past infections.

“We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from exposure to the virus,” Massetti said. in a statement. “This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over yet, but also helps us get to the point where COVID-19 will no longer seriously disrupt our daily lives.”

Health measures will likely look different depending on the school district, but here are some things to know about the best practices recommended by the CDC.

All-in-one indoor mask recommended in almost half of the country

The CDC encourages students and staff to wear “appropriate” masks at school if they live in communities with high rates of COVID-19 transmission. As of Thursday, this is almost 40% of counties in the US, including Los Angeles, Nashville and most of Florida.

As a general rule, students who become ill or exposed to the virus must wear protective masks for 10 days, regardless of whether they have been previously vaccinated or infected. The latest guidance also advises people to wear a mask in the school nurse’s office or other healthcare settings.

The CDC has asked school administrators to ensure that mask-wearing policies take into account students with disabilities or those who are immunocompromised.

“Students with immunocompromised conditions or other conditions or disabilities that increase the risk of serious illness from COVID-19 should not be placed in separate classrooms or otherwise isolated from other students,” the agency said in a statement.

Routine testing is no longer recommended, with a few exceptions.

The agency no longer recommends routine testing in K-12 schools unless the area has a high rate of COVID-19 transmission.

If this is the case, school administrators should consider implementing medical screenings for “high risk activities” such as close contact sports, band music and theatre. Major events such as proms, tournaments and outings should also include testing or possibly be rescheduled if infection levels become alarming. The same rules apply for the first day after holidays and other vacations, according to the CDC.

When it comes to testing, the new rules also make no distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated people, a stark change from previous rules.

Quarantine requirements lifted

Similar to regular testing, the CDC is no longer recommending that students or staff who have been exposed to the virus be quarantined. Instead, the agency’s new advice is that exposed people should wear protective masks for 10 days and be tested.

Due to changes in testing and quarantine policy, the CDC says “test to stay” programs that required unvaccinated students to be tested frequently in order to attend school are no longer needed.

In doing so, the agency is urging schools to allow “flexible, non-punitive and supportive” paid sick leave policies, as well as allow for excused absences when students are sick.

“Avoid policies that encourage sick school attendance and support homeschooling children if they are sick,” the new guidelines say.

What to do if you or your student gets sick

The CDC said that students and staff who experience symptoms such as a cough, fever or sore throat should go home and be tested immediately. For people who are at risk of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19, the agency recommends that you consult with your doctor.

Those who test positive must self-isolate at home for at least five days. After that, isolation depends on whether they continue to show symptoms or test positive for the virus.

Students and staff with the virus do not need to test negative to end isolation, but it may reduce the number of days they must wear a mask after being sick.

But as a general rule, the CDC recommends that students and staff continue to wear a mask for 10 days after the onset of symptoms.