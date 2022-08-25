What our shopping choices say about the US economy

Enlarge this image toggle signature Wilfred Lee/AP

Shoppers make fewer purchases and shop less often. But when they check at the cash register, they often spend more, which is an indication of the impact of inflation. Many low-income shoppers are cutting back on non-essential items like home decor and spending big at discount stores..

Here are some of the takeaways from a series of mid-year financial reports released by America’s leading retail chains, including Walmart, Macy’s and Dollar Tree. They reflect the deep uncertainty in the US economy as inflation hit its highest level in decades.

Department store chains Macys and Nordstromas well as Victoria’s Secrets this week joined a growing list of retailers cutting their forecasts for the rest of the year. Companies are seeing fewer visits from shoppers than last year, although some retailers, including home goods retailer Williams-Sonoma on Wednesday and Home Depot last weekcontinued to report sales growth despite declining store traffic.

At Dollar General and Dollar Tree, inflation has boosted sales, the companies said Thursday, as shoppers looked for cheaper groceries, smaller packages and more deals on essentials.

Some retailers seeing a drop in sales are blaming their race for discounts and junk sales on the sudden glut of things like pajamas and kitchen appliances that were popular during the pandemic, until suddenly shoppers are more interested in traveling and dining out.

People are still shopping

All of this is happening against the backdrop of massive, record-breaking shopping that marked 2020 and 2021. This year, with the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions, people have returned to experiences rather than things. And then, as gas and food prices kicked up inflation, more shoppers began to switch to private labels or ditch non-essential items.

In surveys, people say they are very worried about finances. However, inflation-adjusted retail sales in July pointed compared to both June and July 2021 as prices have declined slightly.

“Every metric I see is that the economy is pretty resilient,” said Forrester analyst Suharita Kodali, pointing to higher wages, low unemployment, decent savings and retail spending remaining above pre-pandemic levels. “Retail spending, even with inflation, is at an all-time high.”

Buyers are under pressure

This week, Macy’s, the largest US department store chain, lowered its outlook for the full year.. The company said its shoppers are not switching to less expensive brands, as other retailers have seen, but rather looking for discounts and prioritizing purchases like office wear as more people return to work in person.

The consumer is “actually still healthy, but under pressure. The wage rate has not kept up with inflation,” CEO Jeff Jennett. Bloomberg said on Tuesday, suggesting upscale shoppers were less affected and luxury goods sold well.

Kodali notes that many retailers, especially department stores, were hesitant long before the pandemic, especially as many malls fell into disrepair and big brands sought to sell directly to shoppers online.

Economists at Wells Fargo warn that school purchases have been a major driver of retail spending growth in recent months.

“Once the kids are back in school and the bills are in, households will start tightening their belts,” the company wrote. in last week’s report. “Even though inflation is showing signs of slowing down, it will do so very slowly.”

Meanwhile, Walmart, whose vast footprint and low prices make it far more powerful economically, turned its back on warnings for the rest of the year to signal that better times are ahead.

In July the company warned Wall Street about falling profitsbecause high grocery bills made products in other departments less attractive. But last week Walmart improved his forecastnoting that its stores are attracting more middle- and high-income shoppers.

Walmart’s biggest rival Amazon, for its part, said last month Inflation did not affect demand at all as the company’s buyers continued to spend more.