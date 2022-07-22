New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tom Cruise A very successful actor. He is perhaps best known for his role as Maverick in the blockbuster hit “Top Gun”. The original “Top Gun” film came out in 1986, and Cruise reprized the role in the 2022 film “Top Gun: Maverick,” which broke box office records.

In “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise and Val Kilmer, who played Iceman, played two of the same roles, and Miles Teller, who played Rooster, Glenn Powell, who played Hangman, and Jennifer Connelly played the role. Penny is Cruise’s love interest in the film.

Tom Cruise Turns 60: How He Conquered Hollywood and the Royal Family

Another character Cruise is famous for is Ethan Hunt in “Mission: Impossible.” The first film in the series came out in 1986 and was followed by “Mission: Impossible II,” “Mission: Impossible III,” “Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol” and “Mission: Impossible-Rogue Nation.” The latest movie “Mission: Impossible-Fallout” released in 2018. Cruise acted in all the movies. There is a new movie “Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part 1” will be released in 2023 and the eighth film will be released in 2024.

Some of Cruise’s other notable action movies are the 2017 film, “The Mummy” and his two “Jack Reacher” movies. He was also in “The Color of Money,” “Rain Man,” “Days of Thunder,” “A Few Good Men,” “Collateral,” “War of the Worlds,” “Lions for Lambs,” “Tropic Thunder,” . ” “Night and Day,” “Rock of Ages,” “Oblivion,” “Edge of Tomorrow” and “American Made.”

In addition to Cruise’s many acting roles, he produced all of the “Mission: Impossible” movies as well as both the “Jack Reacher” movies and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Tom Cruise, Winona Ryder and Reese Witherspoon: Why Your Favorite ’90s Stars Still Rule Hollywood Today

How much is Tom Cruise worth right now?

Cruise’s net worth is $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The site reports that he earns $50 million annually. Most of his net worth comes from the movies he has done in his long career in the entertainment industry.

Is Tom Cruise Still Married?

Cruise is currently not married. He had three marriages in the past. He was married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990 and then Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012.

Cruise has two children whom he adopted with Kidman, Connor Cruise and Isabella Cruise. He also has a biological daughter, Suri, with Holmes.

Can Tom Cruise fly a jet plane?

Tom Cruise can fly a jet. He got his pilot’s license in 1994 and owns a few planes. Cruise also flew some of the smaller planes in “Top Gun: Maverick” and organized an entire training course for his co-stars to participate in to prepare for the flights they would have to endure during the filming of the movie. All movie stars Fly in jets with real military trained pilots It was able to give the film a very realistic looking effect.