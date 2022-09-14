New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Ohio U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance explained on “Hannity” Tuesday why he thinks his opponent, Tim Ryan, is a “lying fraud.”

Tim Ryan accused of violating House ethics rules during Ohio Senate campaign

Vance: This is a guy who says he wants to appeal when he runs his scripted TV commercials Trump voters. … And yet when he’s unscripted, Sean, he says we need to confront and kill the whole movement. … It’s just a complete fraud. On every issue, he votes with Joe Biden, and yet he makes it seem in his TV ads that he actually thinks the exact opposite. And I mean, Sean, he’s backed by George Soros. He has millions of dollars coming in to swamp the airwaves in Ohio and lie to the people of Ohio. We need all the things we can get. … Because if we correct the record on this guy – if we’re honest – it’s easy, Sean. We’re going to win this state because the people of Ohio are wise and they’re smart and they’re not going to buy it Lying Tim Ryan.

