Sheriff Rand Henderson of Montgomery County, Texas, explained on “Your World” Wednesday how fentanyl is a “weapon of mass destruction.”

Lauren Boebert seeks to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction

Sheriff Henderson: [Fentanyl is] weapon of mass destruction. It is also a poison. It is destroying our communities. Our Texas governor is looking to create legislation that would declare it a poison. And so if someone provides it and it results in grievous bodily harm or death, it can lead to a charge of murder. I would also call the federal government. If they think the border is secure – I think the Office of National Drug Control Policy is under the jurisdiction of the White House. They should declare that a weapon of mass destruction And classify what this poison is. This is something that is killing our population.

