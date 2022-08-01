What it’s like to watch the women’s Tour de France when the only American has won it

Enlarge this image switch title AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Anyone wondering how important it is that women have their own Tour de France again should think about it: Marianne Martin, who won the race in 1984, says this year’s event made her get back on the road again, to compete in racing. for the first time in many years.

“I can watch a men’s race and not feel like that. But when I watch the women’s race, I think, “I miss her so much,” Martin told NPR. “And I didn’t even think about it until I said it right now. But the most important thing about the Women’s Tour is that other women can see women racing and they can visualize themselves in it.”

Martin, who lives in Colorado, was the surprise winner of the Tour de France Féminin, the first women’s version of the venerable race from its longtime organizers (the 1955 event was hosted by a journalist).

There was a gap in how women were treated on and off the course

Martin and her fellow riders had a very different experience in 1984 than the male athletes. Asked to describe the breakup, Martin replied, “It was huge.”

She shared the podium with men’s champion Laurent Fignon, who won over $100,000. Both riders finished yellow, meaning they were overall winners, but Martin won around $1,000.

The 1984 women’s race consisted of 18 stages over about 1000 kilometers – about a quarter of the distance covered by the men. The women raced on the same days as the men, riding the last 60 kilometers of the same route ahead of the male cyclists, “which was really cool,” Martin said, “because the crowds were already there and it was amazing.”

The arrangement required the women to conquer the famously grueling climbs of the Tour and finish at the summit in the mountains of the Alps and Pyrenees.

“The French didn’t think we were going to finish the race,” Martin said. And the male riders also stayed in the best hotels and ate the best food.

“But here’s the thing,” Martin added. “I didn’t have any other expectations, so it didn’t bother me at all… I don’t care that they are staying in a really good place. I just want to race in France.”



Jeff Pachud/AFP via Getty Images

“Now it’s treated differently,” she added, noting the women athletes’ campaign for fair wages and cash prizes in cycling and other sports.

These years Women’s Tour de France with Zwift offered around $250,000 in prize money, including around $50,000 for winner Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands.

Martin barely made the team for the Tour de France

“I didn’t prepare for the race,” Martin said.

Health problems undermined her fitness and she was not selected for the US team for the women’s Tour de France in 1984, which pitted the national teams against each other.

“I wasn’t fit enough to skate so I didn’t make the team. But there was one place left,” Martin said.

Martin knew her body was recovering as she performed well in a race against the national racers in Colorado. Her friend and fellow cyclist Steve Tilford took her to an Olympic training center where they begged national team coach Edward Borisevich to give her a spot.

Around the same time, Martin was trying to make the U.S. Olympic cycling team. But the plan changed when she got the green light to enter the Tour.

“I actually ran three of the four races in the Olympic trials and then flew straight to France,” she said.

“I was very excited [the Olympics], but if I got on the team, I would still go to France, she said. “I mean, it’s like a whole month versus one day, and that’s in France. You know, I just can’t think of anything better than the Tour de France.”

How did Martin prepare for the race?

According to Martin, if she had more time to prepare for the most famous cycling race in the world, she would try to make more trips in a row. But, as her winning lead of more than 3 minutes showed, her preparation was solid.

“My theory about training, and I’m pretty opinionated about it, is that every time you get on a bike, there has to be a reason,” Martin said.

“When I rode my bike, I rode very, very hard—very hard. And then I drove very easily. Sometimes I needed two days off to fully recover. I have never overloaded on my bike. And I have never overloaded on my bike, ever. [it].”

She says this approach has boosted her fitness level and intensity in just a month.

“You have to train hard to race a lot. I don’t think people are doing it, but it’s not enough,” Martin said.

This strategy helped her take charge of the Tour de France through difficult climb stages, winning both the iconic yellow jersey and the polka dot jersey as the queen of the mountains.

How can women’s cycling keep its momentum?

“Whatever happens, it has to work for the sponsor. This is the main thing. And I think sometimes cyclists forget about that,” Martin said.



Jeff Pachud/AFP via Getty Images

The women on Martin’s team wore red, white and blue T-shirts with “États-Unis” (USA) written instead of the sponsor’s logo. . They didn’t advertise anything, unlike today’s corporate sports crazes. In contrast, the current women’s race is named Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift because it is sponsored by a gaming company.

Women have regained some of the crown jewel of cycling after female cyclists have been partially proven right by riding the men’s route in recent years. The eight-stage event replaces La Course, a one-day women’s race organized by the Tour organizers.

Martin sums it up like this: “Revealing is bringing more women into the sport; exposure makes him work for sponsors; sponsorship makes it work for riders; the riders put on a good show – and I don’t mean in a bad way, I mean it’s just a great show.”

If all those gears are turning, Martin says, “more people are getting into bike racing and the circle keeps moving.”