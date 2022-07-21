What it looked like when bikers affiliated with the Hells Angels descended on Toronto

Hundreds of motorcyclists affiliated with or affiliated with the Hells Angels rode through the Toronto area on Thursday in memory of the recently deceased member.

The procession began in Newmarket, Ontario at 9:00 AM ET and moved south along Highway 404 to Don Valley Boulevard before heading east on Lake Shore East Boulevard and ending at a location on Carlow Avenue. The event remained peaceful.

It was reported that bikers rode in honor of Donnie Petersen.

Toronto police said at a press conference on Wednesday that they were preparing for an “unauthorized” Hells Angel biker march, meaning the group had not received permission from the city to host the event.

The bikers drove south off Highway 404 before reaching Don Valley Parkway. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Police say the Hells Angels told them they would have a memorial ride and gathering in town on Thursday in memory of one of their members.

“This procession will inevitably lead to traffic disruption in our city,” said the Toronto Police Chief. Scott Baptiste told reporters on Wednesday: “We have no information indicating that they intend to do anything other than participate in a memorial ride followed by a meeting.”

The bikers eventually gathered on Carlow Avenue for a memorial service for Donnie Petersen. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Police said Carlow Avenue, between Lake Shore East Boulevard and East Avenue, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

As they drove through Toronto, CBC News took several photos of the procession.

Police said they were following a procession with police officers in the area.

That’s a lot of bikes pic.twitter.com/iFJmoLUVQt –@PatMorrell_CBC

“We have a command post in the area and we are constantly communicating with this group to understand exactly what they intend to do,” Baptiste said.

Biker expert Peter Edwards, who has been following and writing about the Hells Angels for a while, says it’s akin to a publicity stunt for a biker group.

“They want to look good. They don’t want to draw bad attention to themselves,” a Toronto Star journalist said. Goal: “try to look cool and respectable at the same time.”

Bikers take part in a memorial service for Hells Angels member Donny Petersen in Toronto on Thursday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Some bikers have been seen wearing Donnie Petersen T-shirts. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Earlier this week, Durham police said the motorcycle club is an organized crime group responsible for drug and human trafficking among other crimes. Referring to the biker group as “more of an association,” Edwards says the once white-only racist organization has evolved over the years, and Toronto’s procession will be different.

“In California, they used to be an all-white club. Now it’s not. Now they have charters in Asia. They have a lot of non-white members.”

Biker expert Peter Edwards says the Hells Angels are “an amalgamation” of “a lot of different bands”. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

“I would imagine that Toronto is a bit more consolidated, but there are a lot of different bands,” Edwards added.

His advice to viewers is “don’t touch the bikes”. Otherwise, he does not expect any trouble.

Toronto Police will update the status of road closures throughout the day.

The bikers stopped in East Toronto before heading to Durham on Thursday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A drone shot of Hells Angels motorcyclists gathered on Eastern and Carlow Avenues in Toronto after their march through the city on Thursday. (Patrick Morrell/CBC News)