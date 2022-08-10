What is the state of war? The Marcoses are getting stellar treatment in the new movie.

MANILA. Even before its premiere last week, The Maid in Malacañang was supposed to be the most talked about movie of the year in the Philippines.
The nearly two-hour drama follows the last days of the Marcos family in the presidential palace before being expelled by the democratic uprising in 1986.
“We did everything for this country after World War II, only to be destroyed by power-hungry people,” a sobbing Imelda R. Marcos tells her son Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in one scene. “Remember this, we can never come back after we leave. They will do anything to make the Filipinos hate us.”
A tearful Mr. Marcos, played by young actor Diego Loizaga, comforts his mother, replying, “I promise, I don’t know how or when, but we’ll be back.”
The Marcos returned to the Philippines in the 1990s, but the family’s biggest comeback came in May when Mr. Marcos, son and namesake of a former dictator, was elected president in the most significant race in three decades. The release of the big-budget play The Maid in Malacañang, starring two well-known actors, is seen as a kind of victory lap for the new president and his family.
“This is a work of truth,” Imi Marcos said at the film’s premiere. One of Mr. Marcos’ sisters, she was the film’s creative and executive producer. “We’ve been waiting 36 years for this story to come out.”
Despite cases of corruption and tax evasion against the family, many Filipinos consider the Marcos to be something of a royalty, an idea the film plays on by promoting the myth that they were the victims of a political vendetta.
In May, more than 30 million people voted for Mr. Marcos, making him the president with the largest majority vote in more than 30 years. Nearly half of the country believes the family was unfairly forced to flee.
But many of Mr. Marcos’ detractors say he won the election thanks to a years-long campaign to rewrite the Marcos family history and the legacy of his father’s brutal dictatorship. “Maid in Malacañang,” they say, “is just the latest attempt at rewriting the narrative.
The film is told through the eyes of three maids who worked for Marcosa in the years leading up to the 1986 People Power Revolution, when hundreds of thousands of people marched through the streets of Manila to protest against a family they considered corrupt.
The film depicts former dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, who ruled the Philippines for more than two decades, as a soft-spoken leader incapable of violence, a popular topic of discussion online among supporters of the Marcos family. The film also portrays the Marcoses as ordinary people who love simple food, even when they surround themselves with designer bags and jewelry.
What the film doesn’t mention: Widespread public anger at the family’s excesses, such as Imelda Marcos’ 1,060 pairs of shoes. There is also no mention of the tens of thousands of people who were tortured during martial law.
“I was not alive during the Marcos presidency, but I was surprised to see a different story than what I heard from other people,” said Maricar Amores Faipon-Sikat, a moviegoer who saw the film at the premiere.
“I didn’t know he wanted to avoid bloodshed and until the last minute he was thinking about the Filipino people,” said Ms Amores Faipon-Sikat, 29.
Director Darryl Yap said that the decision to make the film was made only after the presidential election, although he had done some preliminary work prior to that. He said Mr. Marcos’s crushing victory was “overwhelming evidence that the Filipinos are ready to hear the Marcos side.”
Speaking to a select audience at the premiere on July 29, Mr. Yap said that for the first time, audiences had the opportunity to watch a film about the Marcos family that was not based on an opposition narrative.
Not everyone was receptive.
Members of the Roman Catholic clergy condemned the image of Corazon Aquino, an opposition leader, playing mahjong with nuns from a Carmelite convent in Cebu province at the height of the protests. One church leader called for a boycott of the film.
Sister Mary Melanie Costillas, head of the convent, said the nuns prayed and fasted during the demonstrations for fear that the elder Mr. Marcos would find Mrs. Aquino, who was hiding in the convent to avoid arrest. At the time, there were reports that Mr. Marcos had given the order to shoot to kill Ms. Aquino.
“An attempt to distort history is reprehensible,” said Sister Costillas. She said that the mahjong scene “would negate any of our contributions to democracy.”
The actress who plays Irene Marcos, Marcos’ youngest daughter, sparked outrage after comparing accusations against the family and details of her father’s human rights abuses to “gossip”.
Historians and artists say the film opened a new front in the fight against misinformation in the Philippines, taking what was once mostly online and bringing it to a new realm.
“Now I feel like the struggle has moved into the realm of culture,” said Bonifacio Ilagan, 71, a well-known playwright. He said the film is mainly aimed at the younger generation who have never experienced martial law. “They are vulnerable to disinformation. They are the market for the film because they lack historical sense.”
Mr. Ilagan, who was tortured during the reign of Marcos, teamed up with Joel Lamangan, a renowned filmmaker, to make a film that debunks the “Maid in Malacañang” narrative. Mr. Lamangan was the first member of the local directors guild to publicly denounce the Marcos-backed film as “pure nonsense”, which he said led to death threats.
They expect funding for their project to be a problem. “It won’t be easy because we don’t have a producer or money,” said Mr. Lamangan, 69, who is also a victim of martial law. “But we’re trying to do crowdfunding.”
The Maid in Malacañang was financed by a major local film company known for producing blockbusters in the Philippines.
The film’s main narrative focuses on the legacy of the elder Mr. Marcos and how people will remember him. In one scene, a brooding Mr. Marcos asks Irene as she begs him to leave the palace, “How am I going to face my grandchildren? Their grandfather is a soldier, but he retired from the war.”
A weeping Irene replies, “I’ll make sure the truth comes out and history will tell your grandchildren who you really are.”
Mr. Marcos tells his daughter that the opposition “was angry at us because we come from the provinces. They’re mad at us because people love us. But still, I can’t bring myself to be angry with them.”
The audience applauded at the premiere.