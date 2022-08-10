What is the state of war? The Marcoses are getting stellar treatment in the new movie.

MANILA. Even before its premiere last week, The Maid in Malacañang was supposed to be the most talked about movie of the year in the Philippines.

The nearly two-hour drama follows the last days of the Marcos family in the presidential palace before being expelled by the democratic uprising in 1986.

“We did everything for this country after World War II, only to be destroyed by power-hungry people,” a sobbing Imelda R. Marcos tells her son Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in one scene. “Remember this, we can never come back after we leave. They will do anything to make the Filipinos hate us.”