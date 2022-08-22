What is the ‘speech or discussion’ clause cited in Georgia Prob.

ATLANTA (AP) — Sen. Lindsey Graham is using the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause as a shield to avoid testifying before a special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others tried to illegally influence the 2020 election. In Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants to question the South Carolina Republican about two phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks after the 2020 general election, as well as the circumstances and logistics surrounding those calls. . Raffensperger said at the time Graham asked if he had the authority to reject some absentee ballots, suggesting the question be tossing out legally cast ballots.

Graham’s lawyers argued that the calls were made as part of his legislative duties and that the speech or debate clause protected him perfectly from testifying.

The legal back-and-forth has already delayed Graham’s testimony, which was set for Tuesday.

What exactly is the Speech or Debate Clause?

According to Article I of the Constitution, “for any speech or debate in either house,” senators and members of the US House “shall not be questioned in any other place.” Simply, this clause — “passed in a constitutional convention without debate and without opposition,” the US Supreme Court wrote in a 1966 decision — was intended to protect members of Congress from questioning formal legislative acts.

In a 1968 decision regarding the impeachment of a member of Congress under the Conflict of Interest Act, the Supreme Court wrote that the purpose of the provision was to “prevent legislative intimidation and accountability by other branches of government.”

What does it protect?

The argument over whether Graham is protected by the clause in this case is “basically what actions are legal and what actions are not,” said Anthony Michael Kreiss, a professor of constitutional law at Georgia State University.

Speaking on the floor of the House or Senate, introducing legislation, working on a committee report and legal fact-finding are all clearly covered, he said. He said he would not engage in news interviews, publications unrelated to official duties, political activities and the executive branch.

What are Graham’s arguments?

Graham argued that the calls to Raffensperger included his duties as a US senator and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, so he should be protected from testifying in the case. In court earlier this month Graham’s lawyer, Brian Lee, argued that the senator’s responsibility to decide whether to vote to certify Georgia’s election results, along with his shepherding of election-related laws, made the calls part of his legislative duties.

What did Willis’ team argue?

Prosecutors argued the calls were only their starting point. They also dispute the notion that the phone calls are only about legislative issues, saying Graham wants to make changes to the way Georgia conducts absentee ballots ahead of a runoff election for the US Senate in January 2021.

What did the judge overseeing Graham’s case say?

Graham ordered US District Judge Lee Martin May to quash his subpoena and rule that he does not have to testify before a special grand jury. Last week, she refused to do so, That means Graham is still set to appear on Tuesday.

May noted that the provision does not protect actions that are political rather than legal. Although she acknowledged that the calls were “entirely legitimate fact-finding,” there are still “significant areas of potential evidence relevant to the grand jury’s investigation on which Senator Graham could be questioned that are in no way covered by the Clause’s protections,” she wrote.

So what’s happening now?

Graham appealed to the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals. To this extent, the three-judge bench of the Appellate Court issued an order on Sunday May is suspending the order, denying Graham’s request to quash the subpoena. It also suspended his Tuesday appearance before a special grand jury.

The appeals court sent the case back to May, instructing her to decide whether Graham was “entitled to a partial quashing or modification of the subpoena” based on the Constitution’s speech or debate clause.

May on Monday directed both sides to file briefs with a final deadline of the middle of next week. She specifically asked them to “address whether specific alleged conduct (including specific lines of inquiry on telephone calls) is precluded from questioning” by the clause.

And she asked them to discuss whether “informal investigative hearings” of members of Congress would be protected by the provision, or whether it would only apply to “investigative inquiries arising from a more formal congressional source, such as an investigation authorized by a Senate subcommittee.”

So what?

Hard to say. If she finds that Graham is not entitled to any protection from the Speech or Debate Clause on the matter, she could rule that any questions Willis’ team wants to ask are fair game, Professor Kreiss said. But if she finds that certain lines of questioning violate his privilege under the clause, she can set “narrower guidelines.”

After May rules on this limited issue, the case will go back to the 11th Circuit for further consideration.

Have any other potential witnesses made similar claims?

Yes. US Rep. Jody Hice, a Georgia Republican and Trump ally, also filed a motion in federal court seeking to quash his subpoena. His case was also heard by Judge May. During the trial, Hice’s attorneys acknowledged that there were certain questions that would be asked before a special grand jury that would not be protected by any immunity.

May sent the case back to Fulton County Superior Court. She said at the time that if a disagreement arose over whether specific questions violated Hice’s federal immunities, he could bring the federal issues back to her. It was not immediately clear where it was.

Kinnard reported from Columbia, SC

