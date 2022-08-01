What is the PACT Act? Jon Stewart, Ted Cruz clash over bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

In an unexpected move, 41 Republican senators last week blocked what was apparently a bipartisan bill that would have expanded health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits last Wednesday.

The bill, called the PACT Act, is designed to provide health care benefits for veterans who were exposed during deployment to burn pits — open-air trash sites that dispose of military waste by burning.

Comedian and former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart has been an outspoken advocate for the bill, now sparring with Republican senators who voted against the bill.

“I’m used to lies. I’m used to hypocrisy,” Stewart said of Senate Republicans at a Capitol Hill press conference last Thursday. “I’m used to cowardice. I’ve been here a long time. The Senate is where accountability goes to die. (Republicans) don’t care. They never lose their jobs, they never lose their health care.”

The bill previously passed the Senate on June 16 by a vote of 84-14, but was sent back last month after the House noticed a technicality in the bill and passed the bill a second time.

What does the PACT Act do?

The PACT Act would expand eligibility for veterans exposed to burn pits. Currently, there is no clear evidence directly linking burn pits to respiratory illness and cancer.

As a result, veterans have to advocate on their own to receive healthcare benefits, but are often denied due to a lack of evidence linking the two.

While research is currently underway to determine whether there is a direct link, the bill would codify certain respiratory illnesses and cancers related to burn pits, placing the burden of proof on veterans to receive benefits.

What are the features of the PACT Act?

The bill would codify 23 different respiratory illnesses and cancers linked to toxic burn pits.

All veterans will also receive toxic exposure screenings at Veterans Affairs (VA) medical appointments and will create 31 new VA health care clinics in 19 states. The bill would also expand training and education on toxic exposures among veterans.

It is estimated to cost $280 billion over the next decade.

How many veterans will be affected by the PACT Act?

According to the Department of Defense, the bill would expand eligibility for benefits to an estimated 3.5 million veterans who were exposed to burn pits.

What are people saying?