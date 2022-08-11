What is the Fifth Amendment and how has it been used?

Enlarge this image switch title Julia Nikhinson/AP

Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to answer questions posed to him by the New York attorney general during her investigation into the former president’s business dealings.

Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment in response to New York Attorney General Letitia James, saying in a later statement that “I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you accepting the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to this question: when your family, your company, and everyone in your orbit are the targets of an unwarranted, politically motivated witch hunt backed by lawyers, prosecutors, and fake media, you have no choice. “

So what is the Fifth Amendment and what rights does it protect?

A person should only answer to a grand jury

Fifth Amendment creates a number of individual rights in both civil and criminal proceedings. Here it is stated that a person should be held accountable for his crimes only “upon the presentation or indictment of a Grand Jury”.

There are exceptions for cases that are in military courts or for those who are actively serving in the armed forces.

In addition, a person cannot be called as a witness against himself in a criminal court case, cannot be prosecuted twice for the same crime, and must not be “deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law”.

What is the history of the Fifth Amendment?

The clauses of the amendment have different origins.

According to Congress, the grand jury concept came from England and Athens, Greece. It is thought to have first been mentioned in the 1683 Charter of Liberties and Privilege, passed by the New York General Assembly and establishing 12 districts, electoral rules, and colonial rights.

“Its adoption in our Constitution as the only method of bringing charges in serious criminal cases shows what a high place it held as an instrument of justice,” James Madison wrote in the Draft Bill of Rights.

The origin of the concept of double jeopardy is more difficult to trace, while the self-incrimination clause comes from the Latin phrase “nemo tenetur seipsum accusare”, which means “no man is obliged to accuse himself”.

Former Trump advisers used the Fifth Amendment in their investigations

Former Trump associates have previously cited their Fifth Amendment in investigations that stemmed from their being key players during his presidency.

Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn refused to turn over documents that were subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee, which was looking into Flynn’s interactions with Russian officials as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen exercised his Fifth Amendment rights in a civil lawsuit filed by adult artist Stormy Daniels in which Cohen was named as a defendant. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she had an affair with Trump over a decade ago and signed a confidentiality agreement with Cohen days before the 2016 election in exchange for $130,000.