What is Quiet Care and How It Can Be Wrong for Setting Boundaries at Work

Closing the laptop at 17:00. Completion of assigned tasks. Spend more time with your family. These are just a few of the common examples used to define the latest trend in the “silent care” workplace.

Some experts say it’s a misnomer and should really be defined as making time for self-care.

Ed Zitron, who does media consulting for tech start-ups and publishes a workforce newsletter. Where is your Ed?considers the term to be related to companies that exploit the labor of their employees and how these businesses benefit from a culture of overwork without additional compensation.

“If you want people to do ‘higher and further’, compensate them for it. Give them $200. Pay them for extra work,” Zitron told NPR via email. “Show them a direct path from “I do my best” to “I get rewarded for it.”

TikTok video about quitting quietly, posted in July @zkchillin (now @zaidleppelin) went viral. In response, many TikTok users shared their own experiences, with #quietquitting hitting 8.2 million views on the platform as of 4:00 pm ET Thursday.

Quiet quitting doesn’t really mean quitting smoking. Instead, it was seen as a response to hustle culture and burnout; employees “quit” by doing their best and refusing to perform tasks for which they are not paid.

How employees have changed the way they work

Workplace culture has undergone many changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, including due to the “great resignation”. Some workers are negotiating better working conditions and benefits using their newfound leverage.

Some workers have expressed a desire to draw a less rigid line between their work and personal lives. Professionals told NPR morning edition how during the pandemic they have made changes to their work lives, from the way they dress to the scope of their careers, to more closely align with their personal values.

“I started to realize that all the hardships of not having a job to spend time with the kids was all I wanted to be a really good employee,” Christine Zawatsky said in an interview with NPR. morning edition. “But my work speaks for itself.”

Zawatsky works in project management, a job that has given her the flexibility she needs as a mom of two. Although she always made sure her work was done, she felt guilty when she needed to leave early or take a day off. This has changed with the pandemic.

“Knowing that life can be short, I didn’t want to waste it anymore, constantly worrying about what kind of employee I am, because my children don’t care what kind of employee I am,” Zawatsky said. “It is important for my children what kind of mother I am.”

Quiet withdrawal corresponds to a broader reassessment of how work fits into our lives, not the other way around. As Gen Z enters the workforce, the idea of ​​quitting quietly is gaining momentum as Gen Z faces burnout and endless demands.

However, Generation Z is not the first generation to experience burnout, and quitting quietly is not a new idea. Zitron shared his frustration with the wording of the term because it mischaracters doing tasks you get paid to do with the idea of ​​quitting your job.

“The term ‘quiet leave’ is so offensive because it suggests that the people who do their jobs somehow got fired from their jobs, portraying the workers as some kind of villain in the equation where they do exactly what they’re told.” Zitron said. .

He added that employers benefit financially from workers doing extra work without compensation, and it’s reasonable for employees to resist it.

“This is part of an overwhelming trend of pro-boss propaganda trying to portray workers who don’t do free work for their bosses as if they are stealing from the company in some way,” Zitron said.

For employers who are dealing with workers who may be showing signs of quiet quitting, Zitron has one simple message for them: pay them for extra work.

If you’re experiencing burnout at work, setting boundaries can help you regain control. Also, working on conflict resolution in the workplace can make things easier or be a sign that it’s time to move on.